U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert continues to have troubles with her campaign finance filings.
In a warning letter from the Federal Election Commission made public on Thursday, Boebert's latest campaign finance filing for the first quarter of 2022 shows her campaign accepted as much as $30,000 in contributions that exceed federal campaign finance limits.
The six-page letter notes 20 separate incidents where the campaign took more than the $2,900 that is allowed for individuals to give in any one election.
"This notice requests information essential to full public disclosure of your federal election campaign finances," Shannon Ringgold, senior campaign finance analyst, wrote to Boebert's campaign treasurer, Taylor Moose.
"Failure to adequately respond by the response date noted above could result in an audit or enforcement action," Ringgold wrote. "Although the commission may take further legal action concerning the acceptance of excessive contributions, your prompt action to refund or redesignate and/or reattribute the excessive amount will be taken into consideration."
Under federal law, individual donors are not allowed to give more than $2,900 for any one election. That means the same person can give up to that amount for a primary race, and again for the general election.
Ringgold's letter says that campaigns can redistribute excessive amounts from one election to another — as long as both remain under the limit — but only with the express, written permission of the donor.
When campaigns do that, they also have to provide proof that a contributor agreed to redistribute their donation.
Any money over the limit must be refunded, and all that must be done within 60 days of receiving the excessive donation, Ringgold wrote.
"If the foregoing conditions for reattributions or redesignations are not met within 60 days of receipt, the excessive amount must be refunded," she wrote.
The letter goes on to outline specific donations that exceeded the limits.
In one case, Denver resident Harry Combs gave Boebert a total of $8,400 for her 2022 primary race in nine separate contributions between November 2020 and February of this year, including numerous times after having some of that money refunded back. Nine separate times, the campaign refunded a total of $5,000, meaning he's still owed a refund of $500.
In another incident, Aspen resident Tatnall Hillman donated $11,100 to this year's primary, but was only refunded $2,400, meaning he is owned $5,800.
In both cases, none of the money was redistributed to the general election, but still can be.
In a third case, Texas resident William (Bill) Pope gave Boebert a total of $12,900, $5,000 for the general election, and another $7,900 for the primary race. He was refund $2,100 for his primary race donation, but nothing for the excessive general election. In all, Pope gave $5,000 more than the law allows.
Boebert, whose campaign didn't immediately respond to questions about the donations, has until June 8 to correct the issues with her donations.
Her campaign has been cited several times in the past for similar filing problems, including accepting donations in excess of limits, and under-reporting beginning and ending balance totals.
Last month, Boebert's campaign finance reports to the FEC showed that she raised more than $4 million in her reelection bid, about two-thirds of which have come from donors who live outside the 3rd Congressional District.
She is facing a primary election next month against state Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose.