U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert once again is the subject of a warning notice from the Federal Election Commission about her campaign finance filings.
In a letter from FEC senior campaign finance analyst Shannon Ringgold to the Republican congresswoman released Friday, the beginning balance of her report filed at the end of September showing contributions and expenses for the first three months of this year does not equal the ending balance of her 2020 year-end report, which had been amended three times, according to her FEC filings.
Her closing cash-on-hand balance as of Dec. 31, 2020, was $286,794. Boebert’s beginning balance in her first quarter report for Jan. 1 to March 31 listed an opening balance of $356,794, a difference of $70,000.
Ringgold also wrote that Boebert failed to disclose her share of contributions from a joint fundraising effort between Team Boebert Joint Fundraising Committee and Take Back the House 2022, a joint fundraising committee created by U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to benefit Republican candidates.
“You must provide a memo Schedule A disclosing your share of gross receipts,” Ringgold wrote. “Your report discloses transfers from Take Back the House 2022 and Team Boebert Joint Fundraising Committee that appear to be received through joint fundraising efforts.”
Boebert, however, failed to disclose on her statement of organization that her committee was jointly raising funds with McCarthy’s committee, Ringgold wrote.
Boebert’s campaign said the congresswoman raised more than $850,000 in the third quarter of the year, which covers the months of July, August and September.
She said the campaign has received more than $2.5 million so far this year.
Earlier this year, Boebert received notice that she appeared to have accepted contributions in excess of campaign limits, something the congresswoman said she corrected in subsequent reports.
Boebert also has been criticized for failing to disclose $478,000 that her husband, Jayson, earned in 2019 in oil and gas consulting fees, and in using $6,650 in campaign funds to pay rent and utilities for her Shooter’s Grill in Rifle, money she paid back to her campaign committee.
Last year, Boebert was under fire for reimbursing herself $22,000 in mileage and travel costs.
Boebert’s office did not return a request for comment.