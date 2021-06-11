The Biden administration is reviving consideration of what should be deemed “waters of the United States” and thus accorded protection under the Clean Water Act, after determining that a rule adopted in 2020 by the Trump administration significantly reduced clean-water protections.
The move promises to renew a long-running debate over the issue in states including Colorado. It also will figure into discussions within Colorado regarding to what degree new state regulations may be needed to help fill the regulatory gap created by the Trump administration rule.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of the Army this week said in a news release that they plan to revise the definition of ‘waters of the United States’ to better protect our nation’s vital water resources that support public health, environmental protection, agricultural activity, and economic growth.”
Federal attorneys also have asked a court to remand the Trump-era rule, which is under legal challenge, as the EPA and Department of the Army begin work on developing a new rule.
At issue is the Clean Water Act’s prohibition of pollutants from a point source to navigable waters, unless otherwise authorized under the act. It defines navigable waters as “the waters of the United States, including the territorial seas.”
A 2015 Obama administration rule imposed a more expansive definition of what constitute navigable waters, boosting waterway and wetland protections. The move was supported at the time by conservation groups but opposed by agriculture and other industries, entities such as Club 20, and former U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton and former Sen. Cory Gardner, Republicans from Colorado then serving in Congress.
In revoking and replacing the Obama-era rule, the Trump administration said it was ending decades of uncertainty over the extent of federal jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act and removing undue regulations for farmers and other landowners. It continued to apply protections to traditional navigable waters, perennial and intermittent tributaries to those waters, and some wetlands, lakes and impoundments. But it provides exemptions in cases such as groundwater, ephemeral streams that flow only due to rainfall, many ditches, and waters pertaining to prior converted cropland.
The EPA and Department of the Army said this week that stakeholders including states, tribes, local governments, scientists and non-governmental organizations “are seeing destructive impacts to critical water bodies under the 2020 rule.”
“... The lack of protections is particularly significant in arid states, like New Mexico and Arizona, where nearly every one of over 1,500 streams assessed has been found to be non-jurisdictional,” they said in their release.
The agencies also cited 333 projects that previously would have required dredge-and-fill permits before the Trump-era rule but no longer do.
In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser, both Democrats, have objected to much of the Trump-era rule, although they support limited elements, including an agricultural exemption.
Weiser legally challenged the rule and Colorado had been the last state where it wasn’t in effect until the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an injunction on its implementation in the state.
Meanwhile, the Polis administration, through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and its Water Quality Control Division, pursued passage during this legislative session of a bill to help protect waters left unprotected under the 2020 rule. State water regulators were looking at a state-run dredge-and-fill permitting system to cover so-called “gap waters.”
The Colorado River District had been tracking the legislative proposal with the goal of ensuring it contained exemptions for things such as building and maintaining agricultural ditches and ponds. Zane Kessler, government relations director for the river district, said the measure didn’t end up moving forward.
He said the issue will be considered further this summer by a legislative interim water resource review committee and a subcommittee of the nonprofit Colorado Water Congress, and he believes also by CDPHE through continued engagement with stakeholders.
Kessler said the Biden administration’s consideration of a new rule makes for “a moving target” for what perceived regulatory gaps state rules might seek to fill.
From the river district’s perspective, whatever regulations end up applying, “We need to make sure that there is a durable agricultural exemption there,” Kessler.
The district’s goal is to ensure that any rules don’t affect efforts by the district and partners to continue working on projects such as efforts in the lower Gunnison River Basin to modernize irrigation systems, intalling piping and lining ditches to help control selenium levels in the river.
In a news release, Trout Unlimited welcomed this week’s announcement by the federal government, saying, “In moving to repeal and revise the rule, the EPA is listening to the many states, businesses, and conservation groups, like TU, that are working to reinstate federal Clean Water Act protections for the nation’s waters and wetlands.”