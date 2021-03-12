Congress’ passing and President Joe Biden’s signing of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill means there won’t be any gaps in people getting federal or state unemployment insurance benefits, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment officials said Thursday.
That’s not only because the measure passed before the existing programs expire, unlike when those programs were extended after they ended in late December, but also because Congress didn’t put any new guidelines or restrictions on how the aid is to be doled out, said Phil Spesshardt, acting director of the department’s unemployment insurance division.
That December extension, which took the state nearly a month to implement because it came after previous programs had expired and far more restrictions were placed on how they were to be implemented, was due to expire on Saturday.
The new relief bill, known as the American Relief Plan, extends benefits until Sept. 6.
“What’s allowed us to be able to avoid the gap here is, thankfully, Congress listened to the people this time in the states, and they kept things simple,” Spesshardt said. “Essentially, what they’ve done is added money and added weeks to the programs. They did not make any programmatic changes. Current claimants can continue doing what they’re doing.”
As of the week ending Feb. 20, the latest data available, about 75,000 Colorado were receiving weekly regular unemployment benefits, while nearly 93,000 gig and self-employed workers were getting money through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Aid program.
At the same time, nearly 115,000 others were still receiving federal money through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which extends state benefits to regular UI filers whose initial benefits ran out for an additional 11 weeks.
The relief bill does more than just extend unemployment benefits. Among other things, such as $1,400 checks to most Americans, it also includes a $29 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
Similar to the Paycheck Protection Program that offered grants to businesses that kept employees on their payrolls, this program provides up to $5 million per location — $10 million for restaurants with more than one operation — to restaurant owners with 20 or fewer locations.
The accommodation and food services industry accounted for more than 114,000 unemployment claims, or about 21% of all displaced workers.
Tom Bene, president and chief executive officer of the National Restaurant Association, said food services sales nationwide fell about $255 billion since the pandemic began about a year ago, resulting in the closure of about 110,000 restaurants across the country.
“These grants will inject a much-needed stimulus along the supply chain to begin to balance the economic damage done while restaurants have been struggling,” Bene said. “We are still a long way from full recovery, and it’s likely more grant money will be needed to get us there, but today the industry has hope for the future.”
The Colorado Legislature also is considering its own stimulus plan for restaurants and bars, a $50 million bill to allow them to retain all the sales taxes they collect for an as-yet-determined amount of time.
It’s part of a larger package of bills state lawmakers are considering to help boost Colorado’s economy.