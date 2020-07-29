The Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a federal grant this week that will be used to hire five new law enforcement officers for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said the agency would hire a sergeant and four deputies to head up a new unit for the department.
The unit will focus on monitoring and arresting violent offenders in the community.
The 2020 COPS Hiring Program award provides funding for all state, local and tribal enforcement agencies to hire new officers, or rehire officers, in order to preserve jobs, increase community policing capacities and support crime-prevention efforts.
Applicants focusing on violent crime, homeland and border security problems and school-based policing were given additional consideration to the approximately $400 million in funding.
The grant will include $625,000 in federal funds over a three-year period with a maximum federal share of $125,000 per officer and a local cash match of $593,107.
The new unit the grant will help fund is still in development, Terlecky said, and is expected to start sometime in the fall.
“The reason we are calling it a task force is because a large component will be working with federal, state and local partnerships and resources to solve local crimes,” she said. “The specialized unit will focus on people committing crimes in the community.”
She expected one of the most utilized partnerships for the unit will be working with the U.S. Marshals Office. Monitoring the sex-offender registry will be a function of the unit.
“One example is they can let us know when they have someone in another jurisdiction that has failed to register and has moved to this community,” Terlecky said. “The task force would then make sure they register, or if they don’t, write up the appropriate warrant.”
With four deputies and a sergeant, she said it was a “pretty good sized” unit for the department.
She expected it to be made up of deputies already working within the community.
“We want to be able to get this program up and running as fast as possible,” she said. “We hope to have this new unit up and running in the coming months.”
Terlecky said the specialized crime-prevention unit comes as the agency has focused more on targeting preventable crimes in the community.
“We’re not seeing the reduction in violent crime we’d like to see,” she said.
The new unit will specifically focus on people posing a threat to public safety and contributing to local crime, such as major and violent previous offenders.