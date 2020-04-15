The grants that the Grand Junction Regional Airport and every other airport across the nation received from the federal government Tuesday will help them all stay afloat for a long time to come despite an estimated 90% drop in passenger service, airport officials said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that, thanks to the coronavirus aid package approved by Congress last month, the nation’s airports will remain largely whole even if passenger service continues to be a fraction of what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I can’t help but be grateful,” said Angela Padalecki, executive director of the Grand Junction airport, which received $5.7 million of that money.
“Are there other airports that are getting a lot more than us? Yes. But are we getting a lot of money and is it going to help us? Yes,” she added. “We’ve been constantly trying to make lemonade out of the lemons that are falling out of the sky right now, but today a big piece of chocolate cake fell out, so we can’t help but be excited about that even if a whole chocolate cake fell in other places.”
Under the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, $10 billion was set aside to help the nation’s airportweather the COVID-19 storm.
That money comes on top of any future Federal Aviation Administration grants for specific projects, but it also includes a temporary elimination of a requirement to match federal grants for those that come the rest of this year.
That means that when the Grand Junction airport authority applies for its next expected grant to expand its runway, it won’t have to come up with a 10% match, saving the facility about $1 million.
Padalecki said the airport still is on tap to receive another $10 million from the FAA for that runway project later this year.
Overall, Colorado’s 49 airports received nearly $367 million from the CARES Act. Utah’s 35 airports, by comparison, got about $93 million.
While most smaller airports on the Western Slope, such as Rifle, Delta, Naturita, Rangely and Telluride, got grants that ranged from $20,000 to $69,000, larger airports with more commercial traffic received millions of dollars. Some smaller ones, however, such as Gunnison and Hayden, took in a whopping $18 million each.
That’s partly because of the quirky funding formula that the FAA used in determining who got what. While half of the formula was based on an airport’s percentage of enplanements for commercial service compared to 2018, the other half was based on each airport’s debt service and cash positions.
A higher debt service meant more in grant money, and a better cash position to pay that debt gave them even more grant dollars.
Regardless, Padalecki said the money Grand Junction received will allow it to deal with a significant downtick in commercial traffic for at least the next two years, and that’s even if its tenant airlines find themselves unable to pay all or a portion of what they owe over that time.
“We feel that our portion, that it would cover more than a 40% loss over a year,” she said. “Fortunately, the airport’s been financially responsible for a long time, way before I got here. We’ve had past boards and past airport administrators who have been so responsible financially that we are not over-leveraged. As long as this storm isn’t too long, we could come out ahead. And now, this really ensures, absent a multi-year situation, we’re going to be able to make it.”
Padelecki said that even if passenger service remains suppressed over the next year, the airport still will be a major economic driver for the region because it is a hub for other commercial traffic, such as freight and medical airlifts.
That depression in airline takeoffs and landings also has somewhat of a silver lining. It will allow the authority to fast track some of its major construction projects, particularly a complete replacement of its runway.
“While activities are so low, we think we’ve figured out a way to get some of that work done this year rather than next,” she said. “We can basically shift the construction schedule around to take advantage of this.”