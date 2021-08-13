Millions of dollars in federal funding are flowing to the Delta Montrose Electric Association to expand its fiber optic network and provide high- speed internet service to thousands of additional households.
On Wednesday, DMEA announced it had won a $10.5 million USDA Rural Utilities Service Reconnect Program grant for the expansion. It will help the organization construct its network in two out-of-the-way places within Montrose and Delta counties.
U.S. Senator Michael Bennet touted the grant award and the DMEA, which he said “has set the standard” for providing broadband to rural communities. Bennet said the recently passed federal infrastructure bill will go further in funding rural broadband.
“Yesterday, the Senate passed the largest ever broadband investment in American history,” Bennet said. “I’m gratified that the bill’s broadband provisions were largely based off of my bipartisan BRIDGE Act, which was inspired by the tremendous work DMEA has done to deliver world-class broadband.”
The project funded through the recently announced grant will build approximately 261 miles of new mainline fiber connecting 2,410 households, three educational facilities, 89 businesses and 115 farms. DMEA, along with Elevate Internet, will be able to provide gigabit speeds to another 6,877 customers in the Pea Green and east Delta communities, according to the announcement.
“This is a great day for DMEA and its members,” DMEA’s Chief Technology Officer Kent Blackwell said. “With these grant funds, a huge area for our membership now has light at the end of the tunnel, bringing with it enormous opportunities for our rural farming communities. These areas can now look forward to having a digital opportunity that has, until now, typically only been available to urban communities.”
The expanded network will use all fiber to deliver, what DMEA call “future proof” high-speed internet service. Gov. Jared Polis said the grants will help spur economic development in those rural communities, as the state as a whole recovers economically.
“Expanding connectivity to some of the most underserved parts of rural western Colorado is key to powering Colorado’s economic recovery and building infrastructure for the future,” Polis said.
“I am pleased that this grant will enable more Coloradans to receive better, faster access and I wanted to thank all involved for their efforts.”