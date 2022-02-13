As inflation bedevils consumers and the American economy, ranchers will avoid a price hike this year when it comes to the cost of grazing animals on federal land.
The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service recently said the federal grazing fee for this year will be $1.35 per animal unit month for public lands administered by the BLM and $1.35 per head month for lands managed by the Forest Service.
That amount is unchanged from last year and is the lowest amount currently allowed. The formula for calculating the fee was established by Congress in 1978.
An executive order issued by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1986 and still in place mandates that the grazing fee can’t fall below $1.35 per animal unit month or head month, and any increase or decrease cannot exceed 25% of the previous year’s level.
The fee goes into effect March 1 and will apply to nearly 18,000 grazing permits and leases administered by the BLM and nearly 6,250 permits administered by the Forest Service.
The fee is based on current private grazing land lease rates, beef cattle prices and the cost of livestock production.
“In effect, the fee rises, falls, or stays the same based on market conditions,” the BLM said in a news release.
The fee applies to Colorado and 15 other western and Great Plains states.
Some conservation groups have long contended the fee is far too low, and a subsidy for an activity that degrades public lands.
The Western Watersheds Project said in a news release that lease rates for private pastureland in the West average more than $20 per animal unit month.
“The absurdly low fee paid by commercial beef cattle producers to graze public lands flies in the face of this Administration’s commitments to conservation, biodiversity and addressing the impacts of climate change,” Josh Osher, public policy director for the Western Watersheds Project, said in the release.
“President Biden should immediately rescind Reagan’s Executive Order and establish a fee that reflects the true costs of public lands grazing.”
The Public Lands Council, which advocates for ranchers who hold public land grazing permits, said in a statement on its website that the grazing fee formula “ensures fair and equitable access to forage on federal lands.”
The Public Lands Council says ranchers invest their time and money maintaining federal lands they run livestock on, and a healthy ranching industry safeguards against the loss of open space in the West.
It says about 22,000 ranchers own nearly 120 million acres of private land and hold grazing permits on more than 250 million acres managed by the Forest Service and the BLM.