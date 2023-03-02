091720-Pine Gulch Restoration 6-CPT
SENTINEL FILE PHOTO

A stand of cottonwood trees off Kimball Road in Garfield County is surrounded by burned trees from the Pine Gulch Fire, which erupted in summer of 2020. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Jason Crow introduced a bill that would establish a grant fund to help reduce wildfire risk.

 Christopher Tomlinson

Wildfires are a big enough threat in the West that federal lawmakers are trying to get ahead of future burns by spending $60 billion to shore up forest, grassland and watershed health before fires can clog rivers, disrupt economies and end lives.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Jason Crow, both Colorado Democrats, on Tuesday introduced a bill, known as the Protect the West Act, that would establish a grant fund to help reduce wildfire risk, restore forests and watersheds, expand outdoor access and improve wildlife habitats.

