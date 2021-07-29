A federal lawsuit filed against three Mesa County court officials, including its chief judge, will go forward, but only against that judge, Brian Flynn.
The civil case, filed by Elson Foster in August 2020, said that Flynn, Court Clerk Charlene Benton and Court Supervisor Ruth Ann Brigham violated his due process rights when he was repeatedly arrested and temporarily jailed for allegedly violating the same expired protection order.
Foster’s lawyer, former Grand Junction attorney James Roberts, argues that the protection order should have been removed from the court’s computer system, but wasn’t.
Foster, who now operates a civil rights practice in Texas, also argues that is it a systemic problem that Flynn has known about for years, at least since he replaced former Chief Judge David Bottger in 2016, but did nothing to correct it.
U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews ruled, and the federal district court agreed, that neither Benton nor Brigham had any authority to implement a different policy, but that Flynn should have known better.
“The magistrate judge determined the right to be arrested only with probable cause has been established for some time, and that it should have been clear to any reasonable official, much less a chief judge, that maintaining a policy which results in arrests lacking probable cause based on expired protective orders violates that arrestees’ due process rights,” U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore wrote Monday in an order dismissing Benton and Brigham as defendants, but keeping the lawsuit against Flynn alive.
Roberts says in the lawsuit that Foster had been arrested seven times in 2018 for allegedly violating the same mandatory protection order even though that order should have been posted in the court’s computers as no longer being valid.
“Chief Judge Flynn was already on notice that his policies related to vacating mandatory protection orders were allowing innocent citizens’ constitutional rights to be violated by being illegally arrested and detained,” Roberts wrote in the lawsuit. “His written policy literally acknowledges that exact injuries suffered by Mr. Foster in this case, however, he failed to act in a manner that would prevent the constitutional violations.”
The suit cites numerous emails with Flynn and Bottger dating back to 2016 when now Senior Deputy Public Defender Scott Burrill first alerted Bottger about the issue, citing four specific examples of clients who had finished their sentences, but were re-arrested on active protection orders that should have been vacated.
The lawsuit says that Colorado law requires any protection order to be vacated after defendants have completed their sentences, including time served on parole.
“To be clear, the way that the 21st Judicial District, at the direction of Chief Judge Flynn, was handling the administrative task of vacating mandatory protection orders was by relying on defendants to inform the court that their parole had been completed,” the lawsuit said.
The suit says that the State Court Administrator’s Office routinely sends judicial districts a list of defendants who are close to completing their parole or were released from prison, making it clear it is the responsibility of each judicial district to update their protection order systems.
After Foster had been arrested the first four times in August 2018, and spending one night in jail each time, he filed a notice with the court that his parole had been completed July 25, 2018, and asking that the protection order against him be vacated.
However, he was arrested three more times in September and October 2018 for the same alleged violation, the suit says.
After each arrest, Foster and his public defenders explained to judges about the false protection order, and had each case summarily dismissed.
The suit is one of two civil lawsuits that names Flynn as a main defendant.
The other case, filed in April by the American Civil Liberties Union, alleges that Flynn, and the sheriff’s offices in Mesa and Boulder counties, wrongly caused a Boulder woman to be jailed for more than two weeks on an outstanding warrant from another county.
That suit says Flynn has a policy that bars judges in his district from holding new bond hearings on out-of-county warrants.
Earlier this year, the Colorado Legislature passed a new law that requires judges to hold bond hearings within 48 hours of someone’s arrest, including on warrants from other jurisdictions.