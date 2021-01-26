Drivers heading eastbound should expect delays today because of a crash that occurred on Sunday.
Colorado Department of Transportation crews need to recover and remove a FedEx truck from the Colorado River just west of Glenwood Springs.
CDOT officials expect the delays from Rifle to Glenwood Springs to begin at 9 a.m. and last until dark.
Overwidth traffic must use an alternate route, CDOT reports. Motorists should also plan for the possibility of an eastbound traffic closure to deal with vehicle recovery.
In order to recover the semi and two trailers, CDOT reports crews will need to use a crane. The work is taking place today because of a short weather window before the next storm.