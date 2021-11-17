Federal agents executed four search warrants in Mesa County on Tuesday in pursuit of evidence related to investigations surrounding potential criminal matters related to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and others involved in possible breaches of election security protocols, The Daily Sentinel has learned.
While Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said state and federal laws bar him from disclosing details about the searches, he said the warrants, which he called “federally authorized operations,” were executed sometime Tuesday morning.
He couldn’t say what those operations entailed, who they were executed against or what evidence may have been gathered, but did say that no arrests have been made at this time.
“This morning (Tuesday) we executed four federally authorized operations, as part of our joint local, state and federal investigation involving the DA’s office, the (Colorado) Attorney General’s Office and the FBI,” Rubinstein told The Sentinel in an exclusive.
“I can’t really say a lot about it on the record other than that,” he added. “No arrests have been made at this time.”
Because no arrests were made, the “operations” were not arrest warrants, but most likely search warrants, the details of which were immediately sealed. That is consistent with how previous federal search warrants have been executed.
The “operations” became widely known by various big-name Peters supporters as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former Donald Trump policy director Steve Bannon, and drew immediate response by them and other voter-fraud conspiracy theorists nationwide.
Bannon said late Tuesday on a right-leaning online video blog that a so-called “raid” on Peters’ Mesa County home occurred on Tuesday.
Bannon was indicted last week on charges of defying a congressional subpoena in relation to a U.S. House committee looking into the Jan. 6 raid on Congress by Trump supporters when he refused to testify about his knowledge about that event. He finally turned himself in to authorities on Monday and was later released.
On Lindell’s internet TV blog late Tuesday, Peters responded to the “raids,” continuing to defend her actions, asking for more donations to a legal defense fund that she and others have created to help defend her against any pending criminal charges.
Although it is not known on whom the operations were conducted, Peters, her deputy, Belinda Knisley, and one of her elections managers, Sandra Brown, have been implicated in possible wrongdoings involving numerous counts of election security breaches, all of which could lead to state and federal felony charges and possible time in prison.
Others outside of Peters’ office who had or may have had foreknowledge of Peters’ actions in making copies of election computer hard drives or had a role in releasing copies of those images include such people as Fruita resident Gerald Wood and Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop.
That’s partly because Bishop was with Peters when those images were make public, and because Peters authorized Wood to be present in secure areas of her office during a routine elections equipment computer upgrade, where images were taken of secure passwords used to access the machines. Peters later left the state with those images with Bishop, and others on a private plane chartered by Lindell.