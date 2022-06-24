The state received federal approval Thursday to go ahead with its Colorado Option health insurance program.
That program would provide medical coverage to people buying insurance on the state’s health care exchange who don’t quite qualify for federal tax credits.
“The Colorado Option will be an affordable and quality insurance plan in every county of the state,” said Rep. Dylan Roberts, an Eagle Democrat who helped introduce a bill in the Colorado Legislature last year creating the program.
“Coloradans, especially in rural and mountain communities like mine, have faced soaring health care costs for too long, and that is why we worked so hard to make this plan a reality.”
To implement it, though, required approval of a waiver from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on how federal funds are used. That agency approved a similar waiver for the state’s reinsurance program, which offers insurance companies an insurance plan to help offset their costs for large paid benefits.
The reinsurance program is credited for helping lower medical premiums by as much as 30%.
The waiver for the Colorado Option program is the first in the nation approved by the federal government.
“With the approval of the Colorado Option federal waiver, we are now on track to significantly lower monthly insurance premiums, reduce out-of-pocket costs and put money back into the pockets of hardworking people,” said Jake Williams, executive director of Healthier Colorado, a nonprofit group that advocates for better health care policy.
“Small businesses and families deserve forward-thinking solutions to counter the rising cost of living, and the Colorado Health Insurance Option is delivering them just that.”
The option allows low-income Coloradans to qualify for no-premium plans offered on the state’s Connect for Health Colorado insurance marketplace, which has a limited number of plans.
Because of that option, it also is expected to spur insurance companies to offer cheaper plans everyone else.
The program is expected to help lower insurance premiums by at least 15%, state officials said.
“This approval is recognition that Colorado is on the right path in building a health care system that works for all Coloradans,” said Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway.
“The Colorado Option and other efforts like the reinsurance program are key building blocks in increasing access to quality health insurance, and making that coverage more affordable through lower premiums.”