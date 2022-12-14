Hotel owners, construction companies and other nonagricultural industries that use migrant workers will be pleased to know that the federal government is nearly doubling the number of H-2B visas it normally issues.
The Departments of Homeland Security and Labor announced Tuesday that it will issue 64,716 more visas for 2023. That’s on top of the 66,000 visas it normally hands out each year.
“The department is making supplemental H-2B visas available earlier than ever, ensuring that American businesses can plan for their peak season labor needs,” Homeland Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a release. “At a time of record job growth, these visas will also provide a safe and lawful path to the United States for non-citizens prepared to take jobs that are not filled by American workers.”
Businesses have been clamoring for more H-2B visas in recent years, which had been strictly limited under former President Donald Trump.
The bulk of the additional visas, 44,700, will be made available to returning workers who had received H-2B visas in the past three years. The remaining are to be reserved for nationals from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Haiti regardless of whether they are returning workers.
H-2B visas are designed for nonagricultural jobs in such industries as forestry, amusement, construction, food services, hotels, janitorial and landscaping.
H-2A visas are issued for workers on farms, ranches and orchards for up to 10 months.
This year, the federal government issued more than 317,000 such visas for seasonal agricultural jobs to more than 10,000 U.S. farms.
There is no limit on how many can be issued, according to the Labor Department.
Businesses that need workers for the first half of next year can apply immediately for the 18,216 visas that are available now for returning workers who begin employment between Jan. 1 and March 31. Another 16,500 H-2B visas will be available to returning workers regardless of country of nationality for businesses that apply before April 1.
For the remainder of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, 10,000 more visas will be made available for workers who begin their jobs starting on May 15.
Homeland Security said this is the first year it has issued a single rule making H-2B visas available in segments throughout the year. Those visas, however, must be reserved for temporary workers for limited times, such as peak load or seasonal needs.
Like H-2A visas for agricultural workers, the H-2B visas also come with very specific guidelines on how the workers are to be paid, housed and treated.
For more information on the visa program, go to uscis.gov.