A Grand Junction nonprofit focused on bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl is now launching a new coalition to help families affected by the deadly drug.
Andrea Thomas, co-founder of Voices for Awareness, announced this week that the organization is part of a new effort — Colorado Coalition for Families Affected by Fentanyl (CCFAF). This is to aid and support families affected by a fentanyl death.
Voices for Awareness and the CCFAF will assist families with advocacy opportunities, give families a place to connect for support and provide them with current information about fentanyl issues in Colorado and elsewhere, a news release said.
VFA has also formed a Fentanyl Family Advisory Board and invited its affiliates from around the country to collaborate with the Colorado Coalition. VFA is inviting Colorado families that are affected by fentanyl to be a part of this coalition, the release said.
VFA was formed by Thomas and D’Ann Hopkins after Ashley Romero, Thomas’ 32-year-old daughter, died from a fentanyl overdose in June 2018.
“We can’t bring our loved ones back, but we can warn other families and spare them from the devastation that fentanyl causes,” Thomas said. “Fentanyl-related deaths are escalating in Colorado, and we are asking Colorado-affected families to come together to be a voice in combating this crisis.”
One reason Thomas launched this new effort is that “people often suffer in silence because of the stigma related to the drug death of their loved ones.”
Criminal cases related to fentanyl distribution that lead to deaths are difficult to prosecute, Thomas said in the release. This leads to families not knowing where to turn.
With families impacted by fentanyl deaths, the coalition will help give them an outlet on dealing with their grief.
Thomas said the fall-out that comes with a fentanyl death and how it impacts families was why the new coalition was formed. It will be a source for affected families to help them come together for support and guidance in their advocacy, the release said.
“We don’t have all the answers, but at Voices for Awareness, we believe that affected families’ involvement in local communities can save lives locally,” Thomas said.
Illicit fentanyl is responsible for killing more than 900 Coloradans in 2021 and that number is expected to rise in 2022. Illegal fentanyl seizures are up 50% from last year, just in the first six months of 2022.
In a traffic stop in June 2022, the Colorado State Patrol seized 114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder at Interstate 70 near Georgetown.
A webpage for Colorado Coalition for Families Affected by Fentanyl will launch in the next couple of weeks.
More details are available at voicesforawareness.com. There is a Colorado Coalition tab on the site.
Voices for Awareness Foundation is also the founder of Facing Fentanyl National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on Aug. 21. The National day brings affected families and Fentanyl Awareness Organizations together to spread prevention education across the United States.