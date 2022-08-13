A Grand Junction-based nonprofit and fentanyl awareness coalition recently issued a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to declare a national emergency on the illicit fentanyl crisis in the United States.
Facing Fentanyl, which sent the letter, is a prevention and awareness coalition founded by Andrea Thomas of Grand Junction.
“The poisoning of hundreds of thousands of Americans due to fentanyl deserves immediate action and a complete government response,” the letter to Biden said.
The letter was to urge Biden to acknowledge that illicit fentanyl is a national security and a public health crisis. The current rate of fentanyl deaths equals a September 11, 2001-type event every two weeks, a news release said.
“Yet we continue to wait for measurable action. We strongly believe the value of life in America diminishes each day this emergency fails to be addressed,” the release said.
“Foreign governments facilitating these precursor chemicals and the countries responsible for unlawful fentanyl distribution should be held accountable. Supply reduction is harm reduction and will save American lives. We are pleading with the President to act before countless more people die,” the release said.
In the letter, Thomas points out the dangers and oftentimes deadly nature of the drug.
Illicit fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.
The group is also preparing to hold the first National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on Aug. 21.
The day was established to remember the loved ones who died from illicit fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation the drug has wrought.
That list includes Thomas, whose daughter Ashley Romero died of a fentanyl overdoes in June 2018.
Following the death of her daughter, Thomas co-founded Voices for Awareness.