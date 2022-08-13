020122-news-andreathomas03-ml (cropped)

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

Andrea Thomas, executive director of Voices for Awareness, started the nonprofit agency after her daughter Ashley died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

A Grand Junction-based nonprofit and fentanyl awareness coalition recently issued a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to declare a national emergency on the illicit fentanyl crisis in the United States.

Facing Fentanyl, which sent the letter, is a prevention and awareness coalition founded by Andrea Thomas of Grand Junction.