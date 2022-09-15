The local fentanyl awareness group will hold a Focus on Fentanyl town hall public meeting at 6 p.m. tonight at Colorado Mesa University’s ballroom.
Voices for Awareness, a local nonprofit spreading awareness of the dangers of illicit fentanyl, is the host for the presentation. The event is free and open to all ages.
Voices for Awareness co-founder Andrea Thomas said the town hall meeting and presentation is a great way for the public to become more educated and have a better understanding on the effects and dangers of fentanyl.
Thomas said the group wants parents to know the facts and have tools to start conversations with their children.
Car remains in monument
Rim Rock Drive in Colorado National Monument is open after a Monday night crash killed one person when a vehicle went off the side of the road.
A male occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital, and a 28-year-old woman was killed. The woman has not been identified.
The car ended up well below the roadway, according to Monument Chief of Interpretation Arlene Jackson, and so the road is open.
Jackson said it will probably take a few weeks to remove the car from where it landed near the Coke Ovens Overlook. It needs to be determined which size tow truck to use, how to tow the car out without damaging the landscape and who is paying for the removal.