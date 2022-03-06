Brianna Canter wasn’t worried, but she thought something must be wrong.
Her sister Alicia Canter wasn’t answering her texts and she was late for an appointment.
OK, there was a little worry. This wasn’t like Alicia. Not since she kicked her addiction to heroin and other drugs. She had been clean and sober for the past nine months.
Brianna, or Brie as she goes by, went to check on her. Brie went upstairs and that’s when Dec. 13, 2020, became the worst day of her life.
Alicia was on the bed. Dead of an overdose. Dead from a small dose of fentanyl she thought was oxycodone.
It’s a story that is equal parts tragic, shocking, sad, angry and frustrating.
“She got off heroin and was going to college in Tucson. She was sober,” Brie said.
The 28-year-old has difficulty talking about that memory, her emotions still raw 14 months after the tragedy.
Alicia was sober, but she decided she wanted to have one last night out.
“She said she wanted one last hurrah before she went back to Tucson,” Brie said.
This is when Brie chokes up knowing that her sister is gone forever. Alicia’s decision to have that one last hurrah will torment Brie forever.
“She was doing good. She would have never taken it if she knew it was fentanyl,” she said. “We were just talking about that before. We were talking about how scary it is.”
BAD INFLUENCES
This tragedy has a number of lessons for those who are addicts, or those who want to get off drugs, or those who are tempted to take a small pill they think is a fentanyl-free opioid.
Bad influences must be removed from your life.
It’s the important message that drug awareness advocates always pass along. People have to cut ties with friends who use drugs.
Alicia did that. She moved to Tucson and was going to college. Then the pandemic hit and she came back to Grand Junction to live with Mom and continue school with remote distance-learning.
This was when Alicia made a mistake, a fatal mistake.
“She got in touch with her old friend that she used to do drugs with,” said Heather Young, Alicia’s mom. Her voice was still tight with anger, frustration and sadness.
“That friend gave her fentanyl. Alicia would have never taken it if she knew it was fentanyl,” Young said.
That’s one of the frightening parts of the fentanyl epidemic. It’s a synthetic drug that’s readily available. Sometimes it’s a pure fentanyl pill, while other times, maybe most of the time, it’s an opioid pill that’s been tainted by fentanyl.
Alicia was 25 when she died during that one last hurrah.
Young’s frustration is evident throughout the interview. Alicia had overcome her addiction, gotten clean, was going to college and it was that previous addiction that was her motivation for the future.
“She was studying psychology. She wanted to help people that had some of the same struggles she had gone through,” Young said.
Alicia was a free spirit, “a spiritual Valley Girl,” Young said.
She was the adventurous one; she was the skydiver in the family.
Young is cheerful sharing memories, talking about Alicia and about her hopes and dreams.
“Her goal was to travel the world, and she just got her passport. She wanted to see and explore everything.”
Young’s voice then trails off as sadness takes over.
Brie is also happy for a short time as she talks about her sister. She lets the memory of her sister marinate for a moment, then smiles thinking about their last day together. The day before she died.
“We had the best day. We wanted to do pictures together,” she said about Dec. 12, 2020. “Afterwards, we went and got hot chocolate, we just hung out.”
There was no sibling rivalry, no arguing, no talk of petty differences, just two sisters having the best day.
“It was probably the best day I ever had with my sister.”
Through their frustration, sadness and grief, Young and Brie are hoping that in death, Alicia’s story will help others.
For the countless parents, family and friends who relive these kinds of tragic overdose stories, the hope is that a life or lives will be saved in the future through fentanyl awareness and education.
That’s why Young and her 28-year-old daughter are willing to talk about the torment that came and remains with Alicia’s death.
A POTENT AND DEADLY DRUG
As an emergency room nurse, in Las Vegas before moving to Grand Junction, Young, 45, has seen too many overdose victims come rolling into the ER.
As a nurse, and as a mother whose daughter died of a fentanyl overdose, Young has a packed tool box of knowledge about the drug.
She starts by explaining that fentanyl is a powerful drug created for pain medication. In hospitals, it’s administered in smaller doses, and the patient slowly builds up a tolerance for it with a controlled release.
That is why the synthetic drug is so deadly on the street, she continues to explain.
“A patient would never be given large doses all at once. Many people will overdose because they haven’t built up a tolerance.
“If you haven’t taken fentanyl before, you haven’t built up a tolerance for it, that means the chances of overdosing increases by like a thousand percent,” she said.
For Alicia, it had been nine months since she had been on any kind of drugs, so “that made her system even more vulnerable to fentanyl,” Young added.
Young believes that Alicia was given straight fentanyl and death happened quickly.
Young’s emotions remained in check, but there were times when her grief started to emerge.
“She was at a point in her life where she was doing good. She just thought that this was going to be a fun little thing with her best friend and then go on her way and go back to college,” Young said.
This is why fentanyl is such a devastating drug. But its potentcy and deadly track record don’t seem to phase its users.
No one thinks they can die with a single pill.
“If you’re addicted to drugs, or even it you decide to try drugs for the first time, you don’t have that thought in your mind that this could be my last high,” Young said. “They don’t think this could kill me.”
There’s only one message that a drug user will understand.
“Until they’re affected directly, either by a friend, a family member or they see it happen right in front of them, you will never understand how deadly it is.”
WHAT CAN BE DONE?
Young’s list of possible remedies is long.
Making drug counseling more affordable is one, removing the stigma of dehumanizing fentanyl overdose victims is another; making NarCan (a potentially lifesaving medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose) more affordable and available is another; and lastly, getting the simple but real message out that fentanyl kills.
There are many messages that Young wants to scream from the rooftops, hoping that she can save even one life.
Fentanyl provides the pure evil storyline to this real-life tragedy.
“The bigger problem is addiction, that’s the first thing,” Young said. “But with fentanyl, it needs to be treated, not as a drug, it needs to be looked at as poison.
“What you will find with fentanyl is first-time users, either by accident (they don’t know it’s fentanyl) or on purpose, it will kill you. Even if you’ve never taken it before or if you’ve been sober for a while, and you accidentally get fentanyl when you’re expecting oxycodone, you will more than likely die.”
MEMORIES OF LIFE AND DEATH
For Brie and her mom, there are few days that go by that Alicia’s life and death don’t creep into their thoughts.
Good and great memories of a young woman finally on an optimistic journey, ready to explore the world, and then come those tormenting memories of a life taken away from them way too soon.
“I lost my little sister, and I think about her all the time. It’s hard to stay motivated sometimes when something like this happens,” Brie said, her voice cracking.
Brie views it as her duty to talk about her sister’s death in the hope that others will stop using drugs, even if they just want to try it once, and maybe, especially, if they just want one last hurrah.
But these conversations rip through her with an unmerciful jolt.
“I’m still just destroyed that my sister is gone. I get so mad thinking about it.”
That’s when her emotions go off the rails and the tears flow.
There’s another large frustration for the family.
There has never been an arrest in Alicia’s death.
Police want the dealer and that means the case is still as cold as a winter morning.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” Young said. “We are over a year, and my daughter is gone. And still nothing.”
A CLEAR MESSAGE
But it’s that last hurrah and the deadly consequences that leave this mother and sister racked with frustration and anger.
They’re angry with Alicia and the friend who provided her with fentanyl.
They are frustrated and angry because Alicia was finally on the right path, but took one final detour and it cost her her life.
“That is probably the most infuriating thing,” Young said. “I’m happy I got to spend time with my child as a sober child for quite a while; however, I’m angry that this happened.”
Now, the goal is to hold tight to those good memories of Alicia and to use her death to send a message: The message that fentanyl is scary and deadly.
Fentanyl kills, that’s as simple as the message gets.
Asked what specific message she wants most to get out, Young assembles her words carefully. Then the message comes out loud and clear.
It’s the same message that every person who has lost a child, a family member or friend to a fentanyl overdose has.
“The one thing is, quit playing like fentanyl is a drug that can be played with. Fentanyl is deadly, fentanyl kills.”
It’s too late for her daughter, so now they hope that others will learn from Alicia’s death.
Learn that fentanyl kills and leaves sorrow and anger in its wake.