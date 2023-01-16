The youngest person in the federal courtroom in Denver stood tall and resolute with his chin high holding a framed photograph of his mother.
Daniel Dores-Romero was there to let a man named Bruce Holder know that his mom, Ashley Romero, would never be forgotten.
It’s been 4 years and 7 months to the day, that Daniel, now 13, was told that his mother died.
Clutching tightly to that beloved photograph, Daniel stood next to his grandmother, Andrea Thomas, who since that horrible day on June 11, 2018, has become a vocal advocate for fentanyl awareness.
“Yesterday, at the sentencing, it was really important for Daniel to be there. He stood there with that photo of his mother while I read my statement.
“He stood tall and proud for his mom. That was the most important moment of the day for me,” Thomas said.
In that courtroom, Bruce Holder was handed down the harshest sentence for a fentanyl conviction in the state’s history.
A SATISFYING LIFE SENTENCEHolder, 57, of Grand Junction, was sentenced to life in federal prison after an 11-day trial in April 2021 where he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and counterfeit substances, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl, and distribution of a counterfeit substance.
It wasn’t necessarily a happy day for Thomas, but it was a satisfying day with another sliver of frustration carved away.
“I have made every hearing,” Thomas said of Holder’s court appearances.
This, however, was the most important hearing. Yes, it was the day she saw a massive helping of justice served to Holder, but it was the first time that her daughter’s name was spoken at a courtroom hearing.
Romero’s death was part of five federal indictments against Holder but her case was only a secondary indictment.
Holder was convicted in only one case, and his defense team asked that the other deaths including Romero’s, not be part of the sentencing, so Thomas was grateful that didn’t happen.
“That was so important, there were so many families impacted, that was important that he be accountable for every single one of those of those lives.”
It also allowed her to give her victim’s impact statement.
“First and foremost it was for my daughter,” she said. “Accountability for these cases is so important, there’s so many people, so many victims. We needed to follow this carefully, it’s been a really long process, these cases are extremely hard to prosecute, my daughter’s specifically.”
Thomas understand why, but she was still frustrated through this process that Ashley’s death wasn’t officially connected to the Holder charges.
The sentencing helped eliminate most of that frustration but not all of it.
“Two days before were very difficult, but the day of the sentencing I had a peace about me. It’s hard to go through this process because you see all the rights that the defendants have and it seems like the families have none. So it’s hard.”
That’s why she carefully crafted her victim’s impact statement so she could give her daughter a voice in that courtroom.
Then a computer glitch of some kind sent that letter into the ether somewhere. Lost forever.
“It just disappeared into the cloud after 4 1/2 years yesterday.”
When all the IT help came up empty, Thomas was left with only one option — speak from the heart.
It wasn’t difficult, the words came easy.
A STATEMENT FULL OF MESSAGESHer hatred for this convicted killer finally rises to the surface when talking about seeing him in the courtroom for his sentencing.
“Bruce Holder used his own children to sell these drugs, he has no conscious for anyone, so there was nothing I could say that would affect how Bruce Holder thinks,” she said sternly “But it was important for me to say it to the judge and to make sure Ashley’s son heard it.”
Her statement touched on a number of things including terms that are associated with fentanyl-related deaths.
“It was also important for me to define that these are not overdoes, these are poisonings. My daughter was poisoned,” she said.
She also takes exception with the term laced.
“These pills were not laced with fentanyl, someone put this into these pills to purposely make them like that, to purposely take lives or to addict people.
“I needed to clarify that.”
Another vital part of her statement was to address something in the federal judicial system called “but for.”
Prior to the fentanyl epidemic flooding the nation, Thomas said “but for” made sense however,”we now know way more about fentanyl.”
“But for” is a legal term used to determine cause of death for criminal charges —“but for the existence of X, would Y have occurred?” for example.
“Ashley had alcohol and small traces of cocaine that was probably taken days before, in her system so they called it a mix intoxication,” Thomas explained. “Well, that mix of alcohol and that little bit of cocaine would not have killed my daughter. Even a larger amount of alcohol and cocaine wouldn’t have taken my daughter’s life.”
Fentanyl is what killed Ashley Romero.
“So it was very important for me to state that during my victim’s impact statement.”
Thomas’ impact statement was packed with important messages about the evils of fentanyl, but that’s what her life has been about since June 11, 2018.
HER MISSION WILL CONTINUESince Ashley’s death, it’s been her mission to spread the message about this deadly drug.
A satisfying chapter to her nightmare was closed on Wednesday with Holder’s life sentence.
One thing she makes extremely clear is her mission and resolve remains as focused as ever.
It started when she co-founded “Voices of Awareness” then she started “Facing Fentanyl” and what is next for Ashley Romero’s mother?
“We have a lot of projects we’re working on,” Thomas said.
She’s working with New York police on awareness issues, including forming a teen advocate program.
Facing Fentanyl has put together education kits for schools, and 500 have been distributed to Montana junior high schools.
Getting the kits into schools in other states is next.
“The information is there for them to have conversations with students about fentanyl.”
Education is the foundation of her mission, it’s the core part of her fentanyl awareness ideology.
A mission and all its principles came together quickly after she coped with the grief surrounding Ashley’s death.
Thomas talks about Daniel and the fear of fentanyl being available to teenagers, and that scares her and angers her. Citing the number of 2022 deaths at more than 107,000 to make her point, Thomas said the work will not stop.
“It started with Ashley but there are so many others that I can’t step back, we can’t stop now.”
Having Daniel at the sentencing was part of the important fentanyl message for Thomas.
“He really needed to see this process, that was what was really important. It’s the most dangerous time in America to be a teenager because of fentanyl,” she said bluntly.
Thomas expects Holder to appeal his life sentence, but if there are future hearings, Thomas will again be front and center to provide a voice for Ashley and a voice for all other mothers and families who lost loved ones to fentanyl.
Seeing her daughter struggle with addiction and eventually killed with a poison fentanyl pill, Thomas’ main focus will always be about stopping addiction.
Maybe preventing other mothers from burying children because of a poison called fentanyl.
“There’s just a lot of work to do on prevention. That’s very important for me. Stop it before it starts.”
Holder’s sentence closed one chapter in this fentanyl nightmare, but the work will continue for Thomas.
And for Daniel, a memory of his mom will live on in that precious photograph.