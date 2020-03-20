The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday voted 2-1 to approve the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project in Oregon and an associated in-state pipeline project, backed locally by natural gas producers and their supporters as providing potential long-term access to Asian markets.
The approval marks a big step forward for Jordan Cove, which FERC previously has rejected, but it continues to face major regulatory hurdles at the state level in Oregon.
“I’m … pleased that we voted to approve the Jordan Cove Energy Project …,” FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee said in a prepared statement.
He noted that the Coos Bay project is the first export terminal the commission has approved on the West Coast in the Lower 48 states, and will be capable of liquefying up to 1.04 billion cubic feet of gas per day for export to global markets.
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., said in a statement that the FERC approval “is outstanding news for the Western Slope and the jobs it will bring to Colorado should be welcomed by the entire Colorado congressional delegation.”
FERC Commissioner Richard Glick voted against approval, saying in a statement that the projects would “significantly impact 20 threatened and endangered species, historic properties, short-term housing, and noise levels in the vicinity of the projects.”
He said FERC’s order notes that the commission couldn’t mitigate several significant impacts, “but yet the Commission (majority) finds that these adverse impacts are acceptable and is approving these projects without actually demonstrating how whatever benefits the projects may bring outweigh these adverse impacts.”
He said the order also gives Jordan Cove the ability to immediately begin taking land via eminent domain for the pipeline when Jordan Cove and perhaps other proposed LNG projects “remain very much in doubt.”
Pembina Pipeline Corp., owner of the Jordan Cove project, says it has voluntary landowner agreements covering 77% of the privately owned portion of the 229-mile pipeline route.
Sandy Lyon, an impacted landowner in Oregon, said in a prepared statement, “Pembina can now attempt to use eminent domain against Oregon landowners, but construction cannot begin without state approval. We will stand firm against this project and we are counting on Oregon to do the same.”
FERC Commissioner Bernard McNamee voted to approve the project after last month voting along with Glick to delay action on it, with McNamee indicating then a desire to look at recent concerns raised by an Oregon state agency on the project. Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development had just notified Jordan Cove that it hasn’t demonstrated that it would comply with the Oregon Coastal Management Program.
McNamee said in a statement that those issues also were considered in FERC’s environmental impact statement or in the order it issued Thursday.
“After taking the necessary hard look at the Project’s impacts on environmental and socioeconomic resources, the order finds that the Project’s environmental impacts are acceptable considering the public benefits that will be provided by the Project,” he said.
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has denied the project’s application for a water quality certification but said the project could reapply and submit more information. And Jordan Cove in January withdrew its application for an Oregon Department of State Lands permit after the department said it would make a decision by Jan. 31 despite lacking critical information, denying Jordan Cove’s request for more time.
In a news release, Pembina called the FERC approval a “significant milestone.”
”The FERC’s decision is due in no small part to our many supporters who have turned out time and time again to voice their support for Jordan Cove and to show that the Project is in the public interest, including in Southern Oregon and the Rockies Basin,” Harry Andersen, Pembina’s senior vice president and chief legal officer, said in the release.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, welcomed FERC’s action in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“In a very grim news cycle, to have some positive news is pretty exciting,” she said.
She said Jordan Cove represents an opportunity for the oil and gas industry to “be a big part of what will pull us out of what can only be seen as a potential recession.”
Miera voiced hope that solutions can be reached collaboratively to address whatever concerns remain in Oregon.
Paonia resident Pete Kolbenschlag, an activist concerned about the impacts of oil and gas development, said FERC’s approval of Jordan Cove doesn’t change its fundamentals.
“I’ve said all along the economics don’t make sense for this project and they make less sense today than they did two weeks ago,” he said.
He said the oil and gas industry like much of the economy is in crisis.
“Building massive new infrastructure to export a product that it’s unclear what the need will be in the short term let alone 20 years down the road makes no sense,” he said.
The Jordan Cove project has a $10 billion estimated price tag.