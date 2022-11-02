As viewed during a flyover provided by the nonprofit group EcoFlight, the area at the top center of this photograph shows where a proposed pumped storage hydroelectric power facility would be located in Unaweep Canyon along Colorado Highway 141.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a preliminary permit for Xcel Energy on Tuesday to go ahead with a feasibility study on building a hydropower facility in Unaweep Canyon.
The permit does not allow the utility to build the project, or even to move any dirt as part of it, but only to complete a study about it, including exactly where it would be located, and allowing the public to comment on it.
The proposed project, which is to generate up to 800 megawatts of energy, calls for the construction of two reservoirs, a 5,912-foot one on top of the canyon and a nearly identical one on the canyon floor.
Using about 4,900-feet of pipeline, a 96-foot dam on top of the mesa and a 73-foot dam on the bottom, water would be piped uphill only to be allow to flow downhill to generate electricity, according to the FERC permit.
Called a closed-loop pumped-storage facility, the project also would require a 24 mile long transmission line to transfer the power out to an existing substation, a steel-lined 4,990-foot long underground water conduit system and three turbines. The project also calls for a 19-mile long pipeline from the Gunnison River near Whitewater, along with a pump station.
In its application for the permit, which technically is for Xcel’s subsidiary, Public Service Company of Colorado, the utility says the project is needed as a backup for power generated by other renewable energy sources. As a result, it only would be supplying power for up to 10 hours a day, and then only during peak hours.
Even with that, it could generate enough power to serve about 326,000 homes.
The project has already drawn extensive opposition not only from recreational and environmental groups, but also its residents, some of whom could lose their homes because of it.