As viewed during a flyover provided by the nonprofit group EcoFlight, the area at the top center of this photograph shows where a proposed pumped storage hydroelectric power facility would be located in Unaweep Canyon along Colorado Highway 141.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a preliminary permit for Xcel Energy on Tuesday to go ahead with a feasibility study on building a hydropower facility in Unaweep Canyon.

The permit does not allow the utility to build the project, or even to move any dirt as part of it, but only to complete a study about it, including exactly where it would be located, and allowing the public to comment on it.