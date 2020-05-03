At hotels in downtown Grand Junction, most of the rooms are empty and the lounges barren.
Business has been down more than 90% at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, which owner Kevin Reimer has kept open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is more dire at his three other downtown hotels. The Hampton Inn finally reopened Wednesday. Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott as well as Tru by Hilton remain closed.
“Traditionally, the best month of the year for our hotel business is May,” Reimer said. “May is just going to be very, very slow. It’s difficult to try to guess how quickly demand might come back as restrictions are lifted around the state and in different counties. I certainly think it’s going to be a slower process than we’d like to see.”
FESTIVAL FURLOUGH
Cataloging all the May and June events in the Grand Valley is a lengthy endeavor. The Grand Junction Off-Road mountain bike race and music festival; the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, Country Jam, the Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival, high school and Colorado Mesa University graduations, the Special Olympics Summer Games and regional prep and youth sports events all draw thousands of visitors to the area.
And they’re all canceled or postponed.
Without those events, the local economy could lose tens of millions of tourism dollars.
The JUCO World Series can attract more than 100,000 visitors during the eight- to nine-day tournament that draws 10 teams from around the country.
Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President Diane Schwenke estimates that the baseball tournament’s cancellation will lead to $2 million to $3 million of lost revenue for the region. Economists from Colorado Mesa University estimate an even higher total of lost revenue ranging from $5 million to $7 million.
“We sell $250,000 of tickets each year,” said JUCO World Series Chairman Jamie Hamilton. “We’ve averaged between $225,000 and $250,000 for the past five years. That’s just ticket sales. Those ticket sales, after the expenses involved with umpires and travel for the teams, we split that 50/50 with the NJCAA. Over the last five years, we’ve averaged $300,000 in sponsorships.”
Area hotels are usually filled with players, personnel and fans throughout the tournament. Schools that frequently make the trip to Grand Junction, such as San Jacinto College in Texas and Iowa Western Community College, tend to bring plenty of fans to the Grand Valley. Food vendors and Little League players handing out programs will also miss out on their annual baseball- fueled windfall.
Meanwhile, a little later into June and a little farther west in the county, the cancellation of Country Jam will cost the local economy as much as $11 million, Schwenke said. The four-day event was set to bring in mega-stars Carrie Underwood and Toby Keith and was scheduled June 18-21. About 75% of attendees are estimated to come from outside the county.
The Grand Valley spring is dominated by marquee events, but data suggest that may not be the peak for visitation. Visit Grand Junction Director Elizabeth Fogarty said that, according to yearly local lodging revenue, more visitor revenue is generated in July, August and September than May and June. She believes those numbers could serve as a silver lining.
“The busy summer travel season is longer than some might assume,” Fogarty said. “Empty nesters have a significant propensity to travel, and they often choose to vacation outside the ‘school’s out’ season, especially August and September.”
Spring is dominated by festivals and those looking to get outside while the high country remains buried in snow. Still, some festivals later in the year are clinging to their spot on the calendar.
The popular Palisade Peach Festival occurs in August. September includes the Fruita Fall Festival and Colorado Mountain Winefest in Palisade, each its respective community’s most lucrative event.
“The vast majority of our festivals are about 50% local and the other attendees come from elsewhere,” said Palisade Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrew Weber. “Like Peach Fest, we still have on the books right now until we hear otherwise. Peach Fest brings between 15,000 to 16,000 people a year to the town of Palisade. Brews and Cruise, which we rescheduled from May to October, brings north of 1,000 people.”
READYING FOR A BOUNCEBACK
Visit GJ and local chambers of commerce are pitching the Grand Valley as a tourism destination once national restrictions are lifted and people feel safe traveling again.
Schwenke says businesses have seen incomes slide anywhere from 40% to 80%, so reigniting tourism interest for later in the summer, or early autumn, is crucial.
“In conversations with Elizabeth Fogarty at Visit Grand Junction, she’s indicating that in some polling now, it looks like folks who are beginning to think about travel are going to look to areas more like ours than urban centers, which have been hit very hard by COVID-19,” Schwenke said. “This might be an opportunity for us to position ourselves for when it’s safe to travel again.”
Fogarty believes the hospitality industry should recover faster than other industries. She noted that, during the recovery from the 2009 financial crisis, travel and tourism outpaced other industry sectors.
“Consumers who normally attended events that have been canceled will still want to travel this year,” Fogarty said. “They are now looking for other activities instead of the usual annual events.
“Traveling away from home is an innate human tendency that doesn’t disappear even if an event has been canceled. Grand Junction offers a wide array of experiences that appeal to broad segments of the population, from arts, history, culture to natural beauty and outdoor activities — Grand Junction is an attractive destination.”
Still, canceled events are off the books for 2020 and those lost dollars mean bad news not just for businesses but city tax revenue as well.
Visitor spending accounts for 30% of the city’s sales tax base, according to the most recent economic impact study by Summit Economics in 2016. City leaders are already eyeing a potential 25% drop in revenue.
Meanwhile, Palisade budgeted for $80,000 in revenue from the bluegrass festival. Instead, the cancellation will cost Palisade $20,000 to $30,000.
While tourism officials focus on trying to turn the revenue faucets back on once the coronavirus concerns subside, hoteliers like Reimer are in a position of needing to hold on until that happens — something made particularly challenging coming out of the already slow winter months.
“We have from May to September to build our cash reserves back up so we can then make it through the wintertime to at least break even,” Reimer said. “There’s going to be extra challenges for my hotels and my competitors’ hotels if we don’t recoup some business and have stronger demand by mid- to late summer. It would be a very difficult 12-month period.”