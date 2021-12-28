Cindy Ficklin has dropped out of the race to be the GOP candidate for House District 55.
Ficklin, 47, said she did so “to get the target off my back” over news and blog reports about alleged antisemitic, anti-vaccine and conspiracy theory posts she’s made verbally and on social media.
Last week, she announced that she contracted COVID, saying, “The U.S. Government who funded the gain-of-function research ... that DID THIS to us!”
In an October interview with The Daily Sentinel, Ficklin said she was not vaccinated, in part, because she still was researching the vaccines.
“The media called me a ‘conspiracy theorist’ ... I call it being the (expletive) resistance, (expletive),” she wrote on her withdrawal post. “But then things got bad. REALLY bad. They said I was ‘antisemitic.’ Now that shocked me. Came totally out of left field.”
That came about when a left-leaning online news site, Colorado Times Recorder, first released a story in October about her Facebook posts on George Soros, a New York billionaire philanthropist and supporter of left-leaning causes, and the Rothschilds, a Jewish family that has been the subject of one of the world’s oldest antisemitic conspiracy theories that it has controlled the world’s banks since the 17th century.
The story quotes now-unviewable posts by Ficklin, saying she wrote that Soros was “at the center of ALL this craziness in 2020,” and that he and the Rothschild family, along with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, are behind a campaign to control the world, “as in a New World Order.”
In her six-page withdrawal post, Ficklin addressed that criticism, which included such unfounded claims as her being “gun toting,” and “that apparently I had lots of male attention.”
Ficklin goes on to write that she’s not antisemitic, offering as proof that she has numerous Jewish friends and that her maiden name, Paschal, means Passover in Hebrew.
She wrote on the post that some members of the Jewish community in the Grand Valley, and some “republicans (sic) I thought were my friends” called her “privileged” and a “bigot.”
In the post that has a number of typos and misspellings, she said that she was told that the meaning of her name ‘WASN’T JEWISH’ and it was ridiculous to think is was.
“And then I was told I wasn’t intelligent. And they didn’t know how it is that I have as many college and graduate degrees as I do. THAT was the day my life felt like it ended,” she wrote.
Ficklin wrote that not only does she not hate Jews, but is a big supporter of Israel, adding that her posts about Soros and the Rothschilds were not intended to be about their religious faith, but about their attempts to control the world.
“I would’ve given my life to have helped save the Jews during the Holocaust,” she wrote. “How could this be happening to me?? Because I talked (expletive) about Soros?? He’s funded hundreds of Leftist Progressive atrocities against the United States, for goodness sakes (sic)!
“I also talked about who has the money and power to influence the WHO, the CDC, Big Tech, and the MSM (mainstream media)?” she added. “I never once said anything about anyone being Jewish. It never even occurred to me. But the leftist media spins it as ‘encoded’ (sic) to be antisemitic.”
She wrote that her “political team” has found a new candidate to replace her on the ballot, saying that person would announce after the first of the year. Whoever that is would face local doctor Patricia Weber in the GOP primary.
Ficklin said she never accepted any campaign donations because she was “uncomfortable taking money from anyone.” She failed to file a personal financial disclosure statement to the Secretary of State’s Office that was due in October, and was given a $200 fine.
Ficklin ends the post apologizing to her supporters because she “failed,” saying she plans to spend the next year concentrating on her real estate work, travel and “maybe fall in love.”