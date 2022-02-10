The contract elevating Brian Hill to superintendent after this semester was the focus of Wednesday afternoon’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education executive session at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School.
Just over 100 people supporting Hill, Diana Sirko and Tracy Gallegos sat in on the beginning of the meeting before the private executive session, with dozens more outside. Like Monday night, each received applause upon arrival.
On Tuesday evening, District 51 released a statement on behalf of the Board of Education, stating that this week’s executive sessions examining the contracts of district leaders are not being held with any intent to potentially fire anyone.
Executive meetings in which the school board is consulting with attorneys David Price and Tammy Eret on the contracts of Superintendent Sirko, Assistant Superintendent Hill, Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos, and Grand Junction High School Project Owner’s Representative Dynamic Project Management, LLC, have been met with scrutiny by many of the district’s students, staff members and parents.
Hill is slated to step into the superintendent role once Sirko retires in June.
The concern comes as superintendents in several Colorado counties have lost their jobs when new school board members were installed, with Douglas County’s Corey Wise the most high-profile example.
Board President Andrea Haitz has maintained that these examinations are not being done with any intent to potentially seek a different direction for District 51’s leadership. The district’s statement on behalf of the board further sought to quell speculation.
“No such future action is contemplated,” the statement said. “The Board and Dr. Hill both desire to reach a mutually agreeable resolution.”
The board received criticism from some for scheduling Wednesday’s session for 3:15 p.m., a time that was perceived by critics to be an attempt to limit demonstrations backing district leadership with teachers and students still in classrooms.
However, board member Doug Levinson said there was “no agenda” behind the start time.
“That was not the intent of any of the board,” Levinson said after explaining that Monday night’s session stretched past 9 p.m. and more time would be needed to discuss contracts. He said the timing of the meeting didn’t cross his mind or the minds of his fellow board members at the time.
Levinson chuckled and said the board would ensure “that mistake doesn’t happen again.”
QUELLING RUMORS
Cindy Ficklin, a local real estate agent and former political candidate, said she applied to be chosen as the new superintendent when the position was made available after Sirko announced her impending retirement. Ultimately, Hill was selected as Sirko’s successor.
Ficklin has heard the speculation that, should the board’s examination of Hill’s contract result in a change of leadership — something the district and the board have denied multiple times — she would be considered.
Ficklin told The Daily Sentinel on Wednesday, similarly to the district and the board, that no change in leadership should be feared from these contract evaluations, and that she’s “not interested” in the superintendent role in any capacity.
“The truth is that the school board reviewing those contracts was just for them to be familiar with them because they’re all three new, so they need to know what the contracts are,” Ficklin said referring to the new board members Haitz, Angela Lema and Will Jones. “This got blown up into something that it’s not. The jobs of Dr. Hill or Dr. Sirko and Mr. Gallegos, this was never something to push them out. They just wanted to review contracts. Don’t we want our school board members to know what the contracts are of our top leaders just so they understand?”
She added that, even though she believes she’s qualified for the role because she served as a principal for nine years, that because she hasn’t completed her doctorate yet, while Hill earned his, Hill is “more qualified.”
“I think that Dr. Sirko and Dr. Hill have done a remarkable job during a very contentious and difficult time,” Ficklin said. “They kept District 51 open while many other school districts across the country were still on remote learning. I appreciate them greatly for that.”
“They’re good people. They’ve worked hard.”
Ficklin sought the District B school board seat when it was open last fall, but Kari Sholtes was ultimately chosen.
Ficklin also serves as a substitute teacher in the district amid a shortage of substitutes.