Colorado Mesa University's 19th annual Holocaust Awareness Series kicked off Sunday, and Monday morning, the Field of Flags dedication was held on the campus.The series runs through Thursday with lectures, panel discussions and speakers.The Holocaust Awareness Series was started in 2004 by Associate Professor of History Vincent V. Patarino Jr.Different flag colors represent the groups of people who were targeted or destroyed during the Holocaust. The three largest groups were Jews (yellow), Soviet citizens (blue) and Poles (orange).