When field overuse became a problem a few years back, degrading the turf at Canyon View Park, the city of Grand Junction’s Parks and Recreation Department temporarily closed the soccer and lacrosse fields to allow them time to recover.
This practice persists today, says Jeff Anderson, Parks and Recreation sports facilities supervisor.
“It is true we close fields to allow them to recover. Thankfully, the city Parks and Recreation Department (uses) both the city’s Canyon View Park and the county’s Long Family Memorial Park,” he said.
According to Anderson, such a practice allows the natural turf to recover after prolonged periods of heavy use.
At one point during the season, Canyon View will become the sole host of all the soccer and lacrosse games while officials at Long Family Park work on their fields, particularly with maintenance and regeneration.
Later in the season, Long Family Park will host all matches on their fields and allow Canyon View time to recover.
This recovery process often involves overseeding and top-dressing. The former adds a thin layer of organic material to bolster nutrients, and the latter corrects thinning or barren patches of grass with fresh sprouts.
“For natural turf fields to be of a high quality and to ensure a high level of playability and safety, (the aforementioned process) is necessary,” Anderson said. “Aside from this need to move around heavy use so fields can recover, there are no other restrictions or cancellations in place.”
The 2020 sports seasons were dramatically impacted by the pandemic, and many leagues were canceled, delayed or otherwise compressed. Parks and Recreation, working with Mesa County Public Health, was able to reopen in 2020 ahead of most other communities.
As a result, a bit of play still happened in 2020 albeit at a reduced rate from a typical year.
This enabled healthy turf to return for the 2021 season. Anderson says that this year, field use is back to normal, which, in his words, “is off the charts.”
Canyon View has approximately 6,000 users each weekend in the spring and the fall. This level of traffic requires Parks and Recreation staff to rest the fields.
Anderson said the city is considering artificial turf as an option to help address the tremendous demand for field sports — soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse and football.
As of now, artificial turf is being considered in the 2023 city budget at Suplizio Field.
“This would not only save a tremendous amount of water and reduce maintenance, but it would also allow for expanded seasons and even heavier use. At the same time, playability would remain at a high-quality level throughout the year,” Anderson said.