A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a suspected robbery gone wrong that led to a man’s death April 23.
Brooke Ramsey, 26, of Grand Junction, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Mesa County Jail on a charge second-degree murder.
Police said Ramsey is suspected of driving the other four suspects in the case, KC Hatley, Cory Davis, Lanea Cameron and Amanda Cunningham, to the Days Inn on Horizon Drive, where police said they attempted to rob and ended up killing Buddy Cates, 31.
Grand Junction police officers responded to the Days Inn shortly after 11 p.m. April 23 investigating a disturbance.
There, police found Cates dead on the floor of one of the rooms, according to the arrest affidavit, along with suspected drugs, two pistols and a wad of cash.
Video from the hotel shows the foursome forcing their way into the room, according to the affidavit, and three audible pops can be heard on the video, although no video has been found of what actually took place in the room.
Ramsey remained in the car during the incident, according to the affidavit, and later drove Cunningham away from the scene.
According to the affidavit, Ramsey told her boyfriend at the time in a series of text messages that she, Davis, Cameron and Cunningham were planning to rob Cates.
Hatley, 21, and Davis, 36, were arrested the day after the shooting, and Cameron, 27, and Cunningham, 31, were arrested later.
Ramsey is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. She is due in court Thursday for a return filing of charges.