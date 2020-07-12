Looking forward to retirement after a long and successful career with the Grand Junction Police Department, former K9 Officer Joker got some tough news last month. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor at 10½ years old, but his owner, Geraldine Earthman, a retired GJPD officer herself, says the prognosis is good.
She plans to take him to radiation treatment in Fort Collins in a few weeks.
The procedure could cost up to $17,000 in total with travel but Earthman said she couldn’t “put a price tag on him after all he’s done for the Grand Junction community.”
Joker was Earthman’s sixth dog since she joined the force more than 30 years ago. She began in law enforcement in dispatch but after seeing how well-behaved the GJPD dog was when she was in the office one day, she knew the next step she wanted to take in her career.
Her first dog was Omni. He, like her other five dogs, is memorialized forever for Earthman in the form of tattoos.
During his time with the department, Joker was in service from April 2011 to July 2017 and he was responsible for 777 narcotics sniffs, which was essentially every time he left the patrol vehicle in search of drugs. That included seven pounds of meth, several ounces of heroin and cocaine, nearly 41 pounds of marijuana and 193 plants. He helped make 450 arrests, participated in the confiscation of 29 guns and more than $180,000, and rode on 370 patrol calls in his years.
Earthman said his greatest asset to the department was as a tracker.
“He was best at tracking. He tracked Derek Geer’s killer,” she said.
In six years, he tracked 59 felony suspects, including the man who was ultimately found guilty in the murder of Geer, a Mesa County sheriff’s deputy.
Geer was shot and killed in the line of duty in February 2016. His killer was reportedly found in a nearby yard.
Joker’s mild nature also made him a bit of a celebrity at public events in the community. He went to 87 demonstrations in the community at places like schools, hospitals and nursing homes.
Some of Earthman’s proudest moments with Joker were outside of investigative work, such as when he comforted a blind resident at a nursing home in town or helped a 12-year-old calm down as she was having a mental health crisis in the Mind Springs Health parking lot.
The Grand Junction Police Department now has two K9 officers: Merlin, with handler Joey Gonzalez, and Nero, with handler Trevor Hawkins.
Gonzalez said he was always interested in police work with dogs and started working as a training decoy before getting Merlin a few years ago.
“Something I always observed (with Earthman) is the bond that forms with you and the dog,” he said.
He said the job has come with bumps and bruises, but all the support Joker has received since his diagnosis has been “well-deserved.”
The Grand Junction Police Department Facebook page post announcing Joker’s tumor has over 1,100 likes.
Earthman said she’s considered starting a GoFundMe campaign, especially after all the support and positive feedback she’s heard from the community.
“People love him to death and I’ve had them tell me he worked for the community,” she said. “When Gero (her third police dog) was killed in the line of duty, the community was amazing.”
Earthman followed Joker, retiring months after he did. She noted that after years of getting dragged, her knees and shoulders needed a break.
Earthman first began working with K9 officers on the training field. She first worked as a “catcher,” essentially serving as a target for the dog to attack on the training field.
Earthman doesn’t get in the full body suit anymore, but she did for many years.
“Did it from 1987 to 2000, it’s hard on you and beats you up. I leave it up to the younger folks now,” she said.
The training can include narcotics hides, where the dog finds narcotics that are hidden somewhere within an enclosed space, as well as other more physical apprehension training.
“You’ll get a few stitches here or there,” she said.
Joker remains very active in the training, taking part in obedience and bite work recently.
“He missed the job when he first retired,” Earthman said. “You can tell he misses it when he sees someone in uniform.”
She said whenever he sees his old car, he instinctively wants to get into it.
“It’s sad, but it’s sweet,” she said.
According to Earthman, the tumor is in a very good spot and after a little treatment at Colorado State University later this month, Earthman hopes to get another two good years with her partner in crime-fighting.