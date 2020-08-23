With nearly 900 firefighting personnel helping out at the peak of the Pine Gulch Fire, which began as a lightning strike 18 miles north of Grand Junction on July 31, the scope of their efforts has turned into a massive 23-day operation in western Colorado.
According to the National Interagency Fire Agency, as of Thursday the effort to fight the massive Pine Gulch Fire was estimated to cost $17.1 million.
At the Forward Operations Base off County Road 204 north of De Beque, 65 support staff are ready and waiting to help out the firefighters on the front lines. Pine Gulch Fire Logistics Section Chief 2 Keith Plagemann said the base is something of a mini “Uber” and “Amazon” for firefighters as camp and ground crews shuttle food, water and supplies to firefighters who are stationed closer to the fire.
The operation center is key to getting supplies to the front line.
“Food, water, Gatorade, hoses, fuel, tools; anything they need to continue the operation they just need to order,” Plagemann said.
At times it’s not a quick trip.
At times drivers would have one and a half trips to shuttle supplies from the base to the front lines with the distance increasing as the fire’s perimeter grew.
“We took a piece of land and turned it into a mini city in 24 hours,” Plagemann said of the forward operating center.
DAY IN THE LIFE OF A FIREFIGHTER
Other than eating and sleeping, the firefighters’ lives are consumed by fighting the fire while they are here.
“Most are here for 14 days, with one day off, for 16-hour days,” Plagemann said. “Most businesses are closed when (the firefighters) wake up and closed when they get to bed.”
The nation entered Wildfire Preparedness Level 5 last Tuesday because of wildfire activity across the country. During this level, firefighting personnel can be extended or reassigned up to an additional 14 days, after their first 14-day assignment. At the end of their second 14-day assignment, they will need to be relieved.
For most of the firefighters, some who come from as far as Mississippi and Alaska, they’re in unfamiliar territory in western Colorado. Making them feel more comfortable in an unfamiliar place has not been made any easier during COVID-19.
One of the major changes is how the Forward Operations Base is run. Bases provide services such as porta-potties, showers and a dining area with warm meals for firefighters. Plagemann admitted the social atmosphere of the operations camp is something that has been lost during the pandemic.
“The strain on firefighters and camp staff is that we are used to having interactions and verbal communication,” he said. “Before, everyone would line up and get food and chitchat. Now we box everything up and ship it out to the front lines.”
Several hand-washing stations and showers are located on the base, as well as Wi-Fi, other technology infrastructure, and air-conditioned buildings for personnel to get a break from the brutal heat. All the food for the firefighters is prepared at the base and delivered to firefighters out on the line.
“As much as we appreciate restaurant and homemade cooking, we have to follow very strict regulations by the USDA,” Plagemann said. “Food-borne illness can decimate a camp, and we don’t want people getting sick. It’s nothing against the local folks.”
He said firefighters are fed three meals a day and have a couple of menu options to choose from.
There’s plenty of food for the hungry firefighters.
“Sometimes they might ask for a second lunch, and we give them whatever they need,” he added.
Pine Gulch spokesperson John Ferguson said it wasn’t unusual to see folks swapping bags of chips and other items with one another during mealtime.
As the firefighting operation has continued to grow with the fire, Pine Gulch officials have continued to receive requests from the community, local businesses and organizations looking to donate supplies to the crew members.
Ferguson assured those groups that the firefighters are well taken care of and the community can support the crews by thanking firefighters with signs and displays in town and on the road, and by donating to local fire departments.
Local fire departments were first on the scene and played a big part when the fire first started.
“When this thing kicked off, those local firefighters were doing everything they could to contain until more resources could be brought out,” Plagemann said. “Without them, this thing would have gotten out of control.”
“I personally want to thank everyone that has provided food, calls for support and prayers for all the members of your local fire department who are working hard to keep citizens safe,” Lower Valley Fire Protection District Chief Frank Cavaliere posted onto Facebook last week.
Clifton Fire Protection District thanked the community for water and Gatorade donations this week.
“Show your support through posters around town, signs supporting firefighters, comments on our Facebook page and especially thank you notes,” Pine Gulch Fire officials posted onto Facebook on Thursday in response to a thank-you letter they received from a young member of the community. “We appreciate your willingness to support firefighters.”
SUPPORT COMING FROM ACROSS COLORADO
On Thursday, of the nearly 900 firefighters on scene, 509 came from across Colorado.
Chris Queen, along with three other firefighters with the Mountain View Fire Rescue, helped out with structure protection on County Road 204.
A member of the Longmont station’s wildland division, which assists in national response to wildfires should the need arise, Queen has traveled across the country to assist in firefighting efforts over the years.
With Interstate 70 shut down in Glenwood Canyon, getting to De Beque was the first challenge for his crew.
“The night we got the order, I was on the phone with the Colorado Department of Transportation. They weren’t letting anybody in,” said Queen, who had been assisting on the Pine Gulch Fire for a little more than a week as of Wednesday. “They wanted us here as soon as possible.”
Queen said his engine got the OK after talking with some of the crews near Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon.
“It doesn’t do us all good to drive us all night,” he said. “They let us through and we had the whole highway to ourselves.”
As a member of the station’s wildland division, Mountain View firefighter Taylor Miller said Pine Gulch was her first big wildland fire appointment.
“We get mostly structure fires and some small grass fires in Longmont,” she said.
Miller and the rest of the Mountain View crew set up a sprinkler system along the perimeter and on the roof of a home off County 204.
The system would kick in if the fire began to approach the home.
Depending on how hot the fire is when it approaches, if it does, Queen said the sprinklers can do a lot of work in preventing or lessening fire damage.