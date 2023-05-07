A sheet of paper not being properly recycled and then subsequently conjured back to life to fly through the air as a paper airplane and seek revenge on those who tossed it away was merely the starting point of a short film screened Thursday evening at the Mesa County Central Library.

Nearly 80 students from Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Palisade and Central high schools came together to make the nearly 10-minute short chronicling the journey of a sheet of paper through each of the schools. The film was the result of the Film Exposure Program, a pilot program sponsored by the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media (COFTM) that launched in Mesa County Valley School District 51 last fall.

