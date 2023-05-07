Students watch a short film as part of the Film Exposure Program, a pilot program sponsored by the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media, screened at the Mesa County Central Library on Thursday. Students from all four District 51 high schools collaborated on the film that chronicled the journey of a piece of paper that was not properly recycled.
Students ask questions of a panel from the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media as part of the Film Exposure Program, at the Mesa County Central Library on Thursday. Members of the board, from left, Ben Thomas, Evan Curtis, Alex Forsett, Hank Braxtan, Mathew Breman, and Arielle Brachfeld, who is the deputy film commissioner for Colorado.
Pictured from left, a panel participating in Thursday’s Film Exposure Program, animator Ben Thomas, Colorado Mesa animation professor Evan Curtis, Alex Forsett from Rocky Mountain PBS, filmmaker Hank Braxtan, Fruita City Councilman Mathew Breman and Arielle Brachfeld the deputy film commissioner for Colorado.
Students burst into laughter while watching a film.
Students laugh at a response during a question and answer session at the Film Exposure Program on Thursday at the Mesa County Central Library.
Students spend time with industry professionals.
Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media members Hank Braxtan and Arielle Brachfeld, seated, enjoy a short film screened evening at the Mesa County Central Library on Thursday.
Students participate in the question and answer session during the Film Exposure Program at the Mesa County Central Library on Thursday.
A sheet of paper not being properly recycled and then subsequently conjured back to life to fly through the air as a paper airplane and seek revenge on those who tossed it away was merely the starting point of a short film screened Thursday evening at the Mesa County Central Library.
Nearly 80 students from Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Palisade and Central high schools came together to make the nearly 10-minute short chronicling the journey of a sheet of paper through each of the schools. The film was the result of the Film Exposure Program, a pilot program sponsored by the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media (COFTM) that launched in Mesa County Valley School District 51 last fall.
Throughout the program, students learned about the filmmaking process from writing to acting to using cameras to editing. The screening Thursday evening was the culmination of a pilot program that was considered a success by all involved.
“A big reason why we want to focus on Mesa County for this pilot program from the state level was workforce creation,” said COFTM Deputy Film Commissioner Arielle Brachfeld. “Because of the stellar programs at (Colorado Mesa University) and the phenomenal opportunities that have started to spring up in this region, we isolated this as a place to grow this. Given that, the amount of participation and excitement from the kids gives me hope that this was a really successful launch to develop that workforce creation initiative.”
“This semester, I’d say there’s a lot of ambition in the students and a lot of excitement,” added Rachel DeWeber, the Film Exposure Program coordinator for the district. “They were bringing in new ideas. The program’s been across four sites in the Grand Valley area, and overall, the kids were super excited. I feel like a new light for film is being born in their eyes.”
Before the screening, students in attendance networked with local film and media professionals before asking questions of a panel of professionals. Brachfeld, 2D animator Ben Thomas, CMU animation instructor Evan Curtis, Rocky Mountain PBS Western Colorado Regional Director Alex Forsett, filmmaker Hank Braxtan, and Fruita City Councilman Matthew Breman, who was once a manager of live-action television productions for Nickelodeon from 1990-1998 and has held other positions with media companies, were on the panel.
Forsett, who also serves as the statewide university partnerships director for Rocky Mountain PBS, said a program like the Film Exposure Program can help some students find clarity in what they want to do with their careers before they head to college, adding that some of the best interns his organization has had were high school students who were uncertain about which field was right for them.
He also said the Film Exposure Program, if expanded to more of the state outside of District 51, will help provide more access to filmmaking for all students.
“I work really closely with Fort Lewis College and they’re 40% Native American students. When I talk to Native communities, being a filmmaker in a Native community is just as far out there as, like, being an astronaut. I was literally told that by a 20-year-old who said, ‘When I told my parents I was going to be a filmmaker, they said I might as well be an astronaut,’ ” Forsett said.
“For different communities, people don’t even know that being a filmmaker is an opportunity for them or that it could be a potential career pathway. Obviously, being in the media industry, we want to build that workforce development and inspire more of the next generation of storytellers and journalists and filmmakers. Storytelling is how we communicate, right?”
Brachfeld identified two other benefits of the Film Exposure Program: economic benefits for the community and mental health benefits for its participants.
“Film is a tremendous economic driver. The film incentive program that our office runs has an 18-to-1 return on investment for what’s put into the program. The impact of a film production in a given community, from an economic perspective, is palpable,” she said.
“Mesa County has an incredibly high suicide rate. We have a lot of mental health issues. By creating these types of programs that are not only an economic benefit but a mental health benefit to those who participate, I think it’s a way to not only diversify the economy but help move the needle with what’s important to members of the community.”
The pilot program was a success by all metrics. Grand Junction Rotary Club members Sheree and Aki Fukai presented a $1,000 check from the club to go toward the Film Exposure Program for the 2023-2024 school year.
Brachfeld also said other local organizations are in talks with the COFTM about sponsoring the program.
Additionally, the program is expanding across the Western Slope, as the Montrose County School District has already officially announced it will launch the program this fall.
“The pilot went very well,” DeWeber said. “I see us growing to more school districts across Colorado and maybe nationwide. The goal is just to expose film to younger sets of creatives and grow the film industry here in Colorado.”