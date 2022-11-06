More than one million Coloradans have already cast their ballot, with Democrats leading Republicans statewide in filing them, and unaffiliated beating them both.
As of Friday, about 32% of registered Democrats had cast their ballots, with 29% of Republicans following suit. The two major parties are outpaced by unaffiliated voters, with more than 37% dropping off their ballots.
That’s a voter turnout rate of less than 30%, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
In the 3rd Congressional District, however, the numbers are virtually in reverse. While 37% of unaffiliated voters in the 29-county district have cast their ballots, Republican voters are leading Democrats 34% to 28%.
That district, which favors GOP candidates by about 9%, has U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican, facing off against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilor.
While polling in the district is virtually nonexistent, Frisch has been catching up with Boebert when it comes to campaign donations. To date, Frisch has raised more than $5.3 million compared to Boebert’s $6.8 million.
In the first two weeks of October, Frisch pulled in nearly three times more than Boebert from Oct. 1 to Oct. 19, raising about $890,000 compared with her $298,000.
In the past week, however, Boebert has brought in an additional $154,000 compared to Frisch’s $89,000, according to their near daily filing reports with the Federal Election Commission.
Despite the lack of reliable polling in the district, FiveThirtyEight, the national opinion poll analyst, regards the 3rd CD as “solid red,” and only gives Frisch a 2 in 100 chance of winning. That same group gives Republicans an 84 in 100 chance of winning a majority in the U.S. House.
With only a few days before the Tuesday vote, election officials say it is far too late to deliver ballots by mail. Instead, voters should take them to a drop-box location or polling center.