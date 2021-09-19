Grand Valley Catholic Outreach took a major step forward this week in securing the final parcels of land it will need to construct its Mother Teresa House Project.
On Wednesday the Grand Junction City Council voted to reimburse Catholic Outreach $550,000 for the purchase of 347 and 339 Ute Ave. These parcels are just west of the lot on the corner of Ute Avenue and Fourth Street that the city purchased and gave to Catholic Outreach in late 2020.
“The city acquired 301 South Fourth as the initial acquisition for this assemblage and then we had significant negotiations based upon direction from the City Council to continue the effort,” City Attorney John Shaver said.
Mayor Pro Tem Anna Stout praised the move and said it showed the city’s commitment to address the housing needs of people in the city.
“This really is one small step toward trying to address this problem,” Stout said. “While we recognize that this is not going to put a dent in the houselessness situation, we do hope it shows the city is making good faith efforts to try to compassionately address the needs of all of our residents including our unhoused.”
Catholic Outreach Director of Development and Communication Beverly Lampley said these purchases will provide the project with the space it needs to build the project. When built it will provide 40 housing units for vulnerable members of the houseless community.
“This is really designed for the really vulnerable people that are on the street,” Lampley said. “Some addicted to alcohol, some with mental illnesses, some with physical illnesses that just make them extremely vulnerable to others on the street and to themselves.”
Catholic Outreach will complete design work on the project over the next few months and they hope to construct the building next year, Lampley said.
The total cost for the project is $6 million and they are working to secure the final $2.5 million.
Lampley said they are having discussions with foundations and state agencies and believe they will be able to get the final funding they need.
“It’s amazing how you dream and you think and you plan for something and you think it’s never going to happen,” Lampley said.
The city voted unanimously to provide the funding for the property purchases.