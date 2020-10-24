As the weather turns cooler, the Grand Junction Public Works Department is finishing up its road work for the year.
Public Works Director Trent Prall said they finished up chip sealing over the summer and just have a couple more road overlay projects to complete in the next week.
“We’re up in the Foresight Circle area right now, northeast of 25 Road and Patterson,” Prall said. “Then we’ve got one more at Ridge Circle Drive in the Ridges that we’re going to complete here.”
For the next six weeks Prall said crews will be out doing curb/gutter/sidewalk replacement work. He said that will mostly take place in the morning and will have minimal traffic impacts.
“That will be spot repairs all over the valley and mostly sidewalk related where we’ve got some trip and fall hazards,” Prall said. “That’s primarily what we’re focused on with this amount of work. All that will be for the most part on quieter streets where we’ve got a lot of bigger trees that have been causing some trouble for our sidewalks.”
Prall said Xcel Energy is finishing up work to upgrade its infrastructure near the Riverside neighborhood. That project has caused a lane closure coming in from the Redlands.
“Xcel is buttoning up their big high pressure bore that they just did underneath the railroad tracks over to downtown and up to the river crossing here in the riverside neighborhood,” Prall said. “They are in the works of finishing that up.”
While most work is wrapping up, a sewer line replacement on First Street between Ute Avenue and Grand Avenue will continue to cause traffic impacts for the next month. That project will finish in late November or early December, Prall said.