The city of Fruita has completed the final installation of artwork in its roundabouts off the Interstate 70 exit and will hold a ribbon cutting this evening.
The Fruita Arts and Culture Board has been fundraising for the project for the last five years and construction on the landscaping and artwork began earlier this year. The first sculptures, created by local artist Jeff Bates, were installed last spring and the final four sculptures were installed a week ago, Fruita Arts and Culture Board Member Nancy Patterson said.
“It was part of the Gateway Enhancement Project for the city of Fruita,” Patterson said. “The Arts and Culture Board at the time was led by the late Bill Holstein and he jumped on the project and decided that we were going to fundraise for it.”
Holstein died in 2020, but Patterson said the board was committed to seeing the project through in his honor. The fundraising included an online campaign and contributions from many individuals and businesses.
The artwork is themed to reflect the unique culture of the Fruita area. One is an agricultural theme with a cowboy, an apple tree and a tractor. The other is the recreation theme, which is a cyclist, hiker and kayaker.
“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback,” Patterson said. “Those roundabouts were really bare, so people are just thrilled to have some beautiful art by a local artist in the roundabouts and all the rock work and solar lighting. It’s really first class.”
The town will be celebrating the completion of the project at 5 p.m. today at Fruita Civic Center Park. The ceremony coincides with the opening night of the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival and the public is invited to attend.
“We’re all so proud,” Patterson said. “It’s an absolutely beautiful installation. We had so much support all the way along and we’re just thrilled to death to be able to wrap it up with a beautiful ribbon cutting celebration (today).”