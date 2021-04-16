Three finalists have been selected in the search for Colorado Mesa University’s next president and the list includes a current CMU vice president.
John Marshall, vice president for student services as well as the co-chair of the university’s COVID-19 response, joins Abel Chavez and Mirta Martin as finalists to replace outgoing President Tim Foster.
Ray Anilionis, chair of the search committee, commended Marshall’s role in leading one of the state’s most successful returns to in-person learning.
“His role in the COVID response played a role, but we’ve had our eye on him for a long time,” Anilionis said.
Chavez is the vice president for enrollment and student success at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Chavez has a PhD in civil and environmental engineering.
Chavez was a capital project manager for Dow, a chemicals company based in Michigan.
Anilionis said that Chavez is well-respected in engineering and academia.
Martin is the president of Fairmont State University in West Virginia. Martin holds a doctorate with an emphasis in strategic management and leadership.
Martin immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba in the 1960s.
She worked in banking in Virginia through the early-1990s before pivoting into education.
She was the president of Fort Hays State University in Kansas until resigning in fall 2016. She has been with Fairmont for about three years.
The finalists will visit campus the week of April 26.
Foster announced in January that he would be stepping down as president at the end of June.