The finalists for Tim Foster’s replacement as president of Colorado Mesa University could be unveiled soon.
The search committee spent the final week of March scoring applicants and narrowing down to a handful of candidates.
“We expect to announce the finalists by mid- to late next week,” said Ray Anilionis, chair of the search committee. “There are three to four probable finalists subject to further review and discussion by the search committee.”
Information on the finalists will be public once they’re announced.
CMU will invite the finalists to visit and tour campus later this month, Anilionis said.
After that, the Board of Trustees will step in to make the final decision. Anilionis said that should be by mid-May.
While he couldn’t reveal information on the candidates, Anilionis did offer some insight.
“They’re outstanding,” he said. “We have people who have been presidents and who have extensive background in academia.”
The search committee, which consists of members from the Board of Trustees, student body, staff and Montrose campus, held its first meeting on Jan. 28, one day after Foster announced his impending retirement.
The job was posted in February and closed by March. About 60 people applied, Anilionis said.
The committee then held virtual stakeholder meetings to gauge what the community wanted and valued in the next president.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday April over Zoom. Though the committee will likely go into executive session to discuss the candidates, which is not public.
CMU students mostly want Foster’s successor to continue his diversity efforts, growth of the campus and presence on campus, Anilionis said.
Aaron Reed, a CMU student, and his friends were eating lunch outside the University Center on campus on Friday. They agreed that Foster’s successes and presence make them feel welcome on campus, and that the next president should continue that.
“He really made an effort by listening to students on how to create change here when he worked with Turning a Corner about improving law enforcement relations with the campus,” Reed said. “I also hope they continue his presence on campus with open office hours and talking with students.”