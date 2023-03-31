Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Finally! Now let's get these 10 marijuana businesses open

Marijuana Lottery 033023

Joey Coleman hugs his wife Kelsey Coleman after hearing that his business Kai Dispensary was the final lottery number picked at City Hall on Thursday.

Nine down and one to go.

The hush over the crowd of applicants grew stronger. The opportunity to open a retail marijuana business in Grand Junction depended on that final yellow lottery ball.

Marijuana Lottery 033023

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Joey Coleman hugs his wife Kelsey Coleman after hearing that his business Kai Dispensary was the final lottery number picked during the retail marijuana lottery at City Hall.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred