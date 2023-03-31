Nine down and one to go.
The hush over the crowd of applicants grew stronger. The opportunity to open a retail marijuana business in Grand Junction depended on that final yellow lottery ball.
Big money ready to made.
Then the announcement and a jubilant holler from the dapper looking dude in the back with a sport coat and a ball cap on backwards.
Joey Coleman couldn’t help it. He was pumped.
As disappointed applicants strolled out, the gang of 10 happy applicants soaked it in.
Ready to go to work and start making money.
It’s been two long years, and finally, yes, finally, finally, finally, there will soon be 10 retail marijuana businesses open in Grand Junction.
Coleman and his father Joe Coleman, co-owner of Kai Dispensary, posed for photos, shook some hands, gave some interviews and then thought about the future.
“Number 10!. I had kind of written off our chances. It was an exciting moment,” Joey said. “Everything was on hold until now, so now, we can start pushing full speed.”
The Colemans will construct a building from the ground up — a 2,400 square foot dispensary that will open at 914 South Ave.
One thing that Joey had talked about from the start was there was no preference for locals. So he had to grin that a local kid — a Grand Junction native and former tennis star for Grand Junction High School — was picked with that final lottery ball.
“There wasn’t any preference to locals. We’re from Grand Junction, we give back to the community,” he said. “Yes, the tax dollars stay here, but we’re from the community, we give to projects here, our dollars we make go back into local businesses here in town, and it reflects values of the West Slope.”
The Colemans aren’t the only locals who will be opening an outlet in Grand Junction.
The Weedery in Palisade had a little poetic karma with them when they were selected with the very first number.
Many remember a couple of years ago, when the Weedery hoped to purchase an old Palisade winery and convert it into a dispensary near the Interstate 70 exit in Palisade.
But the trustees said no way. Then they say yes way to The Happy Camper to open a dispensary on the other side of Elberta Avenue near the I-70n exit.
There were other Grand Junction folks that heard their name called at the lottery too.
Thursday was a happy day for some and a disappointing bummer of a day to many others.
But one thing they all agree on is they are happy that the process is finally over.
“It’s so exciting and a big relief to be honest,” said Alaameen Abdool, who had a similar reaction to Coleman, but a little more muted, with a congratulatory fist bump with a buddy, when he heard his lottery number called. “We never knew when this was actually going to happen.”
Golden Rookie on 605 Grand Avenue will be his business, and he admits that he’s a marijuana business rookie.
Abdool, a Trinidad and Tobago native who migrated to New York, then moved to Grand Junction during the pandemic, isn’t worried about the learning curve.
“I’ve managed businesses in the past,” he said, adding that he will line up consultants to help with the marijuana lessons.
Joey Coleman will also be a first-time marijuana dispensary owner. But he’s dabbled in the CBD industry with his current Kai CBD business, and also the hemp production side of the industry.
“We’ve been in the CBD and hemp side of the industry, which is synergistic with marijuana,” he said.
The Colemans will, also rely on a friend who has been in the marijuana industry in the Denver area for years to help them out.
Joe Coleman, who still practices with Coleman and Quigley law firm, said a big part of this venture is understanding the regulations and nuances of the industry, and that’s right in his wheelhouse.
“I’ve been in the cannabis industry since the regulations were first formed,” he said. “We come into this, probably better than anyone else.”
Besides the enthusiastically thrilled 10 applicants, maybe the happiest people in the room were city officials including City Manager Greg Caton.
This process has been agonizingly long for the applicants, which Caton said wasn’t helped by some “uncertainties” and surprises” along the way.
But as each little yellow lottery ball was called with a corresponding business attached to it, there was a relief that things went smoothly.
If all three Horizon Drive Business District applicants were picked, it would have added another layer to the process. If the business who filed a lawsuit against the city was picked, it would have added another layer to the process.
Thursday’s lottery ended as a smooth one-layer process.
Caton just smiled when asked about how happy he was about the porcelain-smooth lottery selection.
He also acknowledge that the process was long and irritating to many, but he was satisfied that the end result was the end-game mission all along.
“I think in the public sector, a good process leads to a good end product. Sometimes people have different expectations of how long these processes will take, and I expected this process to not be quick,” Caton said.
Closure is the perfect word to this long process.
“It’s always nice to bring closure to it and I think the community has been looking for closure on this issue, and today we have it,” Caton said.
Yes indeed. The other perfect word is FINALLY.
Let the sales tax start flowing and the product enjoyed. Congrats to the 10 winners and big fat darn it to the others.
Finally, Grand Junction has finally jumped into the retail marijuana game.