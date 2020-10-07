Don't put your landscaping down for its seasonal nap just yet.
Fall can be a good time to change things up around the yard, and the Annual Plant Sale put on by the CSU Extension Tri-River Area Master Gardeners is ready to help.
The sale will go from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds behind the CSU Extension office, 2775 U.S. Highway 50.
Those who attend must register and purchase tickets for a designated time slot at the sale, where they will find bulbs, perennials, shrubs and trees to purchase and Master Gardeners who can answer questions.
Often those questions run along the lines of what the future might hold for a particular plant, said Christine Prins, horticulture program coordinator for the Extension.
How big will this get? How wide will this get? Does it need a lot of water? Do I plant it in full sun, part sun and so on, Prins said.
Along with plants donated to the sale by area greenhouses and nurseries, a number of the plants are divisions from the personal gardens of local Master Gardeners, “so they know how they grow,” Prins said.
Master Gardeners go through a “pretty rigorous” 11-week training program to receive the designation and then must volunteer with the program and continue their education horticulture, Prins said.
"The term master is 'I'm dedicating myself to learning this,' not 'I've learned it all,'" Prins said.
As part of volunteering, Master Gardeners give presentations in the community about gardening and spend time on the program's “help desk,” answering plant and garden questions from the public, she said.
Why is my grass dying? Why do the leaves on my cherry tree have holes? “We could do that all day long,” Prins said.
The sale supports the Master Gardener program as well as the Demonstration Gardens near the Extension building.
The Demonstration Gardens show the different kinds of landscaping that can be grown well in the Grand Valley such as xeriscaping, Prins said.
There is a Plant Select area of the gardens that features plants specifically bred for Colorado, and there's an arboretum “with trees you wouldn't just find anywhere,” she said.
There's a sweetgum tree — “as far as I know I've only seen one other one in the city,” Prins said — an osage orange, four different kinds of poplars and a bald cypress among others.
Along with checking out the arboretum, those who attend the sale also will find some trees available to purchase, however the tree auction of past years will not be happening, Prins said.
Like other events this year, the sale will have one-way foot traffic and face masks must be worn.
And while picking out plants to purchase, shoppers also can inquire about how to get involved with the Master Gardener program, which is currently taking applications for its next training that begins in January, Prins said.
For information about the Master Gardener program, go to ra.extension.colostate.edu.