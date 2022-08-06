Finding true North: North Avenue study completed

Traffic shrinks to one lane on North Avenue at Twelfth Street Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. North Avenue will be closed from Tenth Street to Twelfth Street on Tuesday night and from First Street to Fourth Street on Wednesday and Thursday night for the North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project.
Ethan Putney, left, and Aiden Mannlein mark off an area of North Avenue on Monday. The avenue will be closed from 10th Street to 12th Street tonight and from First Street to Fourth Street on Wednesday and Thursday nights for the North Avenue sanitary sewer
Tyler Settle, left, and Chris Mansheim route traffic in and out of Colorado Mesa University from North Avenue Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. North Avenue will be closed from Tenth Street to Twelfth Street on Tuesday night and from First Street to Fourth Street on Wednesday and Thursday night for the North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project.
The Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office has completed a study of the North Avenue corridor aimed at figuring out ways to improve transportation options on North Avenue.
The recommendations in the plan include multi-modal paths on either side of North Avenue to help pedestrian and bicycle travel in the North Avenue corridor, as well as some ways to improve transit options.
Multi-modal planning refers to planning that considers various modes (walking, cycling, automobile and public transit) and connections among modes.
“The goal is really to make it so all different modes of transportation can use North Avenue,” Regional Transportation Planning Office Director Dana Brosig said.
Brosig said right now the main goal is the path on both sides, which will be a city of Grand Junction project.
The study recommends focusing on finishing the path on one side of North Avenue before the other rather than focusing on both at the same time.
The next steps in that project are to finalize the design and go out to bid, Brosig said.
Other recommendations from the study include conducting a further study on bicycle and pedestrian safety, moving bus stops to be located near crosswalks, prohibiting right on red turns by drivers, completing sidewalk networks on nearby roads, installing three new pedestrian crossings (15th Street, 21st Street and 29 1/4 Road), adding a bicycle crossing at Third Street, and amending Grand Junction’s municipal code to make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians. Additional proposals include bicycle detection at signals and signing and striping bicycle crossings at driveways and intersection.
Some of those recommendations can be put in place right away, Brosig said, while others will have to wait until further development happens.
As for drivers, North Avenue has been under construction throughout the summer as a part of a Colorado Department of Transportation resurfacing project. The resurfacing project from First Street to I-70 Business Loop is expected to be completed in mid-November.