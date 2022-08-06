 Skip to main content
Finding true North

Finding true North: North Avenue study completed

  • Updated
Finding true North: North Avenue study completed

The Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office has completed a study of the North Avenue corridor aimed at figuring out ways to improve transportation options on North Avenue.

The recommendations in the plan include multi-modal paths on either side of North Avenue to help pedestrian and bicycle travel in the North Avenue corridor, as well as some ways to improve transit options.

north avenue

Traffic shrinks to one lane Monday on North Avenue at Twelfth Street in Grand Junction.
north avenue

Traffic shrinks to one lane on North Avenue at Twelfth Street Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. North Avenue will be closed from Tenth Street to Twelfth Street on Tuesday night and from First Street to Fourth Street on Wednesday and Thursday night for the North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project.
north avenue

Ethan Putney, left, and Aiden Mannlein mark off an area of North Avenue on Monday. The avenue will be closed from 10th Street to 12th Street tonight and from First Street to Fourth Street on Wednesday and Thursday nights for the North Avenue sanitary sewer

improvement project.

Photos by Barton Glasser/ Special to the Sentinel
north avenue

Tyler Settle, left, and Chris Mansheim route traffic in and out of Colorado Mesa University from North Avenue Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. North Avenue will be closed from Tenth Street to Twelfth Street on Tuesday night and from First Street to Fourth Street on Wednesday and Thursday night for the North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project.

