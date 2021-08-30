We are so fortunate to live in a place surrounded by public lands here in western Colorado.
Lands open to the public include national forests, Bureau of Land Management areas, national parks, portions of national wildlife refuges and Colorado state parks and wildlife areas.
Within most of these areas, a vast array of established trails are open for you and your family to access. But once you’re hiking on the trail, how do you know if you’re following the right path?
Once you choose an area to explore and you have selected a trail on a map, or from one of the many trail apps such as COTREX (Colorado Trail Explorer), knowing how to identify trail markings will help guide you on the trail you intended to be on — a key factor in having an enjoyable outing.
Numerous trail markings help you know you are on the right trail. Most trail heads will have an information kiosk with a topographic map of the area and a “You Are Here” mark to let you know you are at the correct place.
Other important information will be provided on this board, such as reminders about keeping your dog in control, or warnings of recent bear sightings.
In addition to the path beneath your feet, most hiking paths in heavily wooded areas are marked with trail blazes on the trees. A traditional trail blaze resembles the lowercase “i” carved into the bark of a tree by an ax or a knife. These marks are falling out of favor for environmental reasons, but they are still found on older, established trails.
More recently developed trails are marked with painted blazes. These are arranged in certain configurations to help you know where the trail leads:
Here in Colorado, you also might see colored blazes indicating different uses of trails. Blue paint, poles, diamonds, or arrows on wooded trails indicate cross country ski trails.
Orange paint, poles, arrows, or diamonds indicate snowmobile or ATV trails.
Other trails, such as those on BLM land, national parks, and other public lands, usually have markers with universal international symbols indicating the approved use for that trail.
Some trails will have multiple uses, so be sure to be aware if you are hiking on a trail that may also be used by bicyclists or horses. On multiple use trails, common sense should prevail with respect to trail etiquette. As a general rule, hikers and cyclists give way to horses.
If you are in a desert or alpine area, trail markings called cairns, or simply stacked rocks, are often used to indicate the correct trail where it crosses barren landscapes and the path may not be clearly evident.
Rock pillars have been used throughout history for navigation and marking sacred spots by people around the world.
There has been a lot of discussion recently about making sure people do not construct random piles of rocks for several reasons.
In the backcountry of Colorado, rock cairns are meant to be used for navigation without disturbing the natural environment.
A constructed or complex rock arrangement, could cause confusion for other hikers as to the location of the official designated trail.
These random arrangements diminish the wilderness experience and violate the Leave No Trace principles followed by hikers and backpackers.
Wherever you go with your family, make sure you always let someone know where you are going and “know before you go.”
Check in with the management agency about trail conditions and conditions of the roads accessing the trail head.
Be prepared! Make sure you have the 10 essentials in your day pack like water, food, extra clothing, rain gear, a map, a headlamp, and a basic first aid kit. Then follow the trail markings and enjoy your time in Colorado’s backcountry.
Friends of Youth and Nature is a nonprofit organization that promotes opportunities for youth and families to get outside, experience outdoor activities and explore nature.
For some great hip pocket trail games, outdoor safety tips, hiking trails and other ideas to get your kids outside, follow our outdoor news blog and receive monthly tips on connecting your children to nature. www.friendsofyouthandnature.org.