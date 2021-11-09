The Elections Division in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is looking for more people to help with a planned hand count of ballots that were cast in this year’s general election.
The job even pays, and comes with a free lunch every day someone works.
Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner told commissioners on Monday that, to date, the office has 114 people who have already signed up to help, but about half can only work part-time.
“The election staff is going to start going through that list today to verify if people are, indeed, still interested and still committed,” said Reiner, who along with former Secretary of State Wayne Williams was tapped to oversee the fall election after Clerk Tina Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley, were temporarily barred from doing so, at least while investigations continue into their possible criminal wrongdoing with election security protocols.
“It would be ideal to have the same teams come in and work through the entire process, and not have people coming and going and having us trying to re-balance those teams for political balance,” she said. “Our first goal would be that, and if we have to look at shifts or trading people in and out on different days, we will if we have to.”
One of the issues is that the division has far more Republicans willing to help and not enough Democrats. Each team needs to have one of each, similar to how elections judges operate during normal ballot tabulating.
The job, which is expected to take three weeks, pays $12.32 an hour, and is to begin on Nov. 29.
The division hopes to complete the counting by Dec. 17, with people working 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reiner also said the division expects to run the ballots cast during the fall election through Clear Ballot voting machines in about two weeks. The county uses Dominion Voting System tabulation machines, but like with the hand count, commissioners choose to do that, too, to help show that the election was secure and accurate.
The county also plans to post all ballots, for free, on the internet in case anyone wants to count them on their own. Ballots are considered public documents and subject to open records laws for anyone to get, but previously at a per-ballot cost. The county is using newly developed software, which it is paying an extra $3,300 to use, to allow anyone to obtain them for free.
Additionally, Reiner said the forensic risk-limiting audit of the Nov. 2 election results also is underway. Such audits are required by state law, and are used to determine if tabulation equipment accurately counted ballots.