The 39 Road Fire, in the Horse Mountain area, was first reported around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, prompting a response from multiple fire agencies. The fire was initially reported to be 20-25 acres in size, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, before growing in size as the afternoon went on.
Fire crews worked Saturday afternoon to create a perimeter around the fire in hopes of containing the blaze by nightfall. No structures are reported threatened and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported the blaze was under control around 5:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Mesa County is down to 17 residents hospitalized for COVID-19 and reported no new deaths to end the week.
Data from Mesa County Public Health on Saturday showed an additional 23 new cases, bringing the total case count since the pandemic began to 13,444.
Of those, 391 of the cases came in the past two weeks.
In total, 21 are hospitalized, with four being patients from outside Mesa County. The total deaths among COVID-19 patients stands at 149, of which 119 died directly from the coronavirus.
WESTMINSTER — A man and woman are dead following a shooting outside a bar in the Denver area, police said Saturday.
The Westminster Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting early Saturday morning and found two people lying in the parking lot.
Police said they were transported to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
Police said witnesses reported that a fight took place at the bar and escalated, but released few other details.