A Wednesday morning fire did significant damage to a home in the area of 12th Street and Hill Avenue, leaving one person displaced.
The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the blaze around 7:30 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames. One individual was evaluated for minor injuries, according to a release from the fire department.
An engine that was responding to a nearby medical call arrived on scene to begin dousing the fire. After other crews arrived, firefighters searched the home and found no one inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced person.
Man wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting
One man is hospitalized with serious injuries following a reported shooting in Orchard Mesa Wednesday morning.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that a shooting was reported around 10 a.m. at a residence on the 2700 block of E. Lynwood St. in Orchard Mesa. Witnesses reported hearing an argument between a man and a woman followed by gun shots.
When deputies arrived they found an injured man and a short time later detained a suspect, though the suspect has not yet been identified.
The injured man was transported to the hospital and the case is still under investigation.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — World champion rodeo cowboy and country music singer Chris LeDoux has returned to Cheyenne Frontier Days in the form of a huge statue.
The bronze featuring LeDoux on a bucking horse arrived Tuesday and was installed on a pedestal at the park where the annual rodeo and Western culture celebration takes place during the last two weeks of July, according to Frontier Days officials.
The 125th anniversary Frontier Days will be dedicated to LeDoux. The statue will be dedicated in a ceremony July 23.
LeDoux grew up in Cheyenne and performed both in the rodeo and onstage at Frontier Days.
He won the 1976 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City. He recorded 36 albums that sold more than 6 million copies.
LeDoux died of cancer in 2005 at age 56.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City has issued a fireworks ban as drought conditions worsen throughout the state.
Mayor Erin Mendenhall said Tuesday that the ban covers fireworks, including smoke bombs and sparklers. Mendenhall also issued an open burning ban that prohibits people from starting any fires outside.
The fireworks ban comes as Utah experiences its worst drought in decades. About 90% of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.
“Our foothills, our open spaces, and even our yards and park strips are dry and could be ignited by a single spark,” Mendenhall, a Democrat, said in a statement. “These conditions present a very real, immediate threat of fire.”
Fireworks are banned on all state and unincorporated business lands, but Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has said he does not have the legal authority to enact a statewide ban.