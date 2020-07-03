Several area agencies entered Stage 1 fire restrictions this week, which prohibits, among other things, personal use of fireworks.
The agencies most involved in firefighting efforts, including sheriff’s offices, the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service, made it clear they feel the region is already in enough fire danger without residents and campers making it worse.
San Miguel County entered Stage 1 fire restrictions on Tuesday, as did Montrose County on Thursday, along with the Uncompahgre Plateau and the Fruita Division of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests. Ouray County and city entered into Stage 1 on Wednesday. Mesa County has been in Stage 1 fire restrictions since June 26.
“I’m concerned with the level of fire danger we are seeing. One spark could quickly spread into a dangerous wildfire threatening lives, property and natural resources,” Mesa County Sheriff Matthew Lewis said when the decision was announced last week.
While the restrictions are meant to deter individuals from lighting off fireworks this weekend, campers are also reminded about the dangers associated with a campfire.
Any fire or campfire, not within a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed park, campground, private residence or picnic area, is prohibited. Stove fires, including charcoal grills, hibachis and coal or wood-burning stoves are also prohibited.
“As we all know, fireworks can be dangerous, especially when fire conditions are extreme,” Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Director Mike Morgan said in a press release sent out this week. “As we are in Colorado’s core fire season, the wildland-urban interface communities are particularly threatened by wildfires; current conditions include a lack of moisture, distressed vegetation, extreme fire weather (Red Flag warnings), overgrown and beetle-killed forests, these conditions need only an ignition source in order for a disaster to occur.”
Other activities that are prohibited under Stage 1 restrictions include smoking in open areas, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site, or while stopping in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable materials. Drivers are also asked to check and secure the chains on their trailers before heading out camping this weekend.
While Mesa County has received a few days of rain leading up to the Fourth of July, Grand Junction Fire Department spokesperson Ellis Thompson-Ellis said it only provided short-term relief.
“The rain brought the fuel moisture content up and we may have had less risk (Monday), but as it continues to be hot and dry, the fuel moisture will dip back down,” she said on Tuesday.
Thompson wanted Mesa County residents to keep in mind the dry conditions and to help prevent an emergency on July 4.
Causing a fire during fire restrictions can be a class 6 felony and can be punishable by fines up to $100,000 and imprisonment up to 18 months. Other possible charges include fourth-degree arson (a class 2 misdemeanor) and intentionally setting a wildfire (a class 3 felony).
A fire in Connected Lakes Park burned roughly 9 acres last July 4 and forced evacuations in nearby Redlands homes. A minor responsible for lighting the fireworks that caused the blaze pleaded guilty to fourth-degree arson and was sentenced to four years of supervised probation and 50 hours of useful public service. The defendant was also ordered to pay more than $10,000 to Colorado Parks and Wildlife restitution.
In Lehi, Utah, fireworks were believed to have caused a wildfire that forced residents out of their homes last weekend. Strong winds reportedly grew the fire to about 450 acres, the Associated Press reports.
Thompson-Ellis said the GJFD will staff an additional brush engine during what is usually peak hours on the Fourth of July (noon to 10 p.m.)
“It’s important to recognize the inherent fire danger associated with the current weather conditions within our city and do everything that we can as a community to reduce the human causes of brush and wildland fires,” GJFD Chief Ken Watkins said last week.
Multiple red flag warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service already this year, including one in effect on Thursday, as the rain that has fallen recently has done little to help the extreme drought conditions.
“Any chances of showers on Friday night or Saturday will disappear by Saturday,” Dan Cuevas with the National Weather Service said. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s on Saturday.
He said the lightning that has come with recent storms has been more problematic in potentially causing fires than the rain has been in alleviating drought conditions.
Near to slightly above normal temperatures are projected for the Fourth of July in eastern Utah and western Colorado this year.