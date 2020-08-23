Containment for the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires hovers around 20% as both fires saw limited growth overnight, according to the latest reports.
North of Grand Junction, the Pine Gulch Fire was reported at 126,613 acres as of Saturday’s numbers from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team. Containment is reported at 19%. That compares to yesterday’s update when the fire was at 124,934 acres and 17% containment.
The Pine Gulch Fire is still the second largest in Colorado history behind the 2002 Hayman Fire, which burned more than 138,000 acres.
Farther east on Interstate 70 the highway remains closed for the Grizzly Creek Fire, which has burned 29,992 acres thus far, according to an incident management team. Containment on that fire has grown from Friday’s estimate of 11% to 22% in Saturday’s update.
The fire teams are expecting moderate to active fire behavior based on the dry and hot weather in the forecast.