With Fire Prevention Week kicking off this coming weekend, the Grand Junction Fire Department has had a busy few weeks of structure fires, but local officials say it is not the start of a trend.
Community Outreach Specialist Dirk Clingman said the recent fires, which included an apartment fire with a single fatality and a home fire caused by arson, as well as some recent smaller fires, have had different causes.
“The data would show a trend toward more fires, but that sort of thing can be very random,” Clingman said. “There’s definitely no reason to indicate that they’re related or described as a trend at this point.”
While the recent uptick in structure fires shows unrelated causes, Clingman said early fall is a time when more structure fires can happen.
“I would say we’re getting into fall, and we do frequently see an uptick in fires because this is when people start dusting off their heating equipment,” Clingman said. “That’s an important time to review fire safety concepts and make sure you’re using all of your heating devices per the manufacturer’s instructions.”
The increased fire risk this time of year is exactly why Fire Prevention Week is in early October, Clingman said. This year, Grand Junction is kicking off the week with a tour of Station 6, its newest fire station, which was completed last year.
The tour will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 729 27 Road.
“It’s our opportunity to show off Station 6, which we opened during COVID and not a lot of people in our community have gotten to visit it,” Clingman said.
In addition to the station tour, Clingman said the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control will be bringing a special live-fire demonstration to show what a structure fire is like, Clingman said.
“They’re bringing out a fire demonstration trailer,” Clingman said. “It’s a trailer that approximates a kitchen or a living space that they set on fire. It shows you not only how fast the fire can grow and spread, but also shows you how fast smoke alarms go off.”
Fire Prevention Week itself will focus on promoting simple and effective steps people can take to prevent and prepare for a fire.
Clingman said making sure everyone in the home, including children, know how to recognize a smoke detector alarm and know where to go in the event of a fire.
“The focus of fire safety week is having working smoke alarms and making sure you understand what the different noises they make are,” Clingman said. “We actually respond frequently to smoke alarms that are making chimes to indicate that their battery is dead or dying.”
Fire Prevention Week takes place nationwide and runs this year from Sunday through Oct. 9.
WEEKEND FIRE
Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a recreational vehicle burning on Santa Clara Avenue on Orchard Mesa early Sunday morning.
Clingman said the RV was parked behind a home, which did not catch fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the RV was destroyed.
Clingman said two adults were inside the RV, but were able to evacuate. There were no injuries from the fire.