A brush fire north of Grand Junction was reported about 4 p.m. on Saturday, the large smoke plume visible from the city.
The fire, first reported in an alert by the Grand Junction Interagency Dispatch Center, was burning approximately 11 miles northeast of Grand Junction, according to the Fire, Weather and Avalanche Center.
At that time, the fire had not been named, nor had an estimated size been reported.
The smoke was billowing from the Little Bookcliffs area, where last year the Pine Gulch Fire burned just over 139,000 acres, briefly making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history.
The Pine Gulf Fire was later surpassed by both the East Troublesome Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire.
Earlier this year, Grand Junction residents saw two nearby fires, The Oil Springs Fire and the Wild Cow Fire in June.
Those fires combined to burn about 13,000 acres. Prior to that, the Pack Creek Fire burned around 9,000 acres near Moab, Utah.
— Sentinel staff