The U.S. Forest Service this week took the unusual step of imposing fire restrictions in Colorado and several other states in response not to fire danger, but a global pandemic.
It’s a move that other entities such as the Bureau of Land Management and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office have yet to replicate, although they are discussing that possibility as they continue to consider how to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jennifer Eberlien, acting regional forester for the Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region, announced restrictions that apply to 24 national forests and grasslands across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
These include, locally, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre Gunnison National Forests, the White River National Forest and the San Juan National Forest. Included in the fire ban are not just campfires but fires in charcoal grills and barbecues, coal- and wood-burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves; and smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building. The ban includes some exceptions, including for the use of pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills and lanterns with shut-off valves at least three feet from flammable materials.
The impact of the restrictions will be relatively limited, at least initially. Many forest campgrounds typically remain closed this time of year due to snowy conditions, and GMUG had decided to keep them closed indefinitely due to COVID-19. Eberlien on Tuesday also ordered a regionwide closure of developed recreation sites in national forests, including campgrounds and picnic and day-use areas. Trails, trailheads and parking facilities remain open, but activities such as hiking and river use are discouraged. Both of her orders currently are scheduled to run through May 31 unless they are rescinded earlier.
Roger Pourier, spokesman for the White River National Forest, said an immediate impact of the fire restrictions may be on people hoping to build a fire while doing dispersed camping on national forests. Such camping, outside developed campgrounds, continues to be allowed but not encouraged.
But should the fire and other restrictions continue through May as currently scheduled, their impacts will be more widely felt, coming at a time when a lot of campgrounds and other forest facilities typically start to open.
Poirier said the fire restriction “is about COVID-19. This is not about fire danger right now.”
He said fire officials don’t even have fire-condition models in place for this year yet, and the decision instead is designed to prevent possible taxing of fire resources.
“If they’re responding to other incidents on the forest, that limits their assistance to community response,” he said.
Locally at the BLM level, “we haven’t decided that we’re going into (fire) restrictions but we’re having the discussion and working with our cooperators” on whether such restrictions should be imposed, said BLM spokesman Eric Coulter.
He thinks one consideration in the national forest restriction is reducing the need for firefighter having to load up in trucks to respond, which makes it hard for them to keep their distance from each other as recommended by COVID-19 health guidelines. Area authorities likewise have been urging people to avoid taking unnecessary risks on public lands to reduce the need for search-and-rescue operations that can make distancing hard for rescuers and unnecessarily tax resources during the pandemic.
Mesa County sheriff spokeswoman Megan Terlecky said her office, working with partners such as the BLM and local fire chiefs, is data-driven when it comes to fire restrictions, considering things such as weather, fuel moisture and human factors.
“What’s unique this year is we have almost another factor that we need to include in our decision-making process, and that’s resource availability due to COVID-19,” she said.
For example, she said, if another agency has a lot of sick staff, the sheriff’s office might have to respond with more resources to a fire.
“Today we’re not implementing fire restrictions but we’re continuing to monitor the situation to see if conditions do warrant fire restrictions being put in place,” Terlecky said.