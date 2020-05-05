Grand Junction’s newest fire station is beginning to take shape with the foundation poured and much of the initial earth work completed.
Fire Chief Ken Watkins said the early stages of the project have gone smoothly with little disruption. He said May will see more masonry work done with timber framing beginning near the end of the month.
“What will happen now, the concrete has to cure for a while, then they’ll pull the forms off,” Watkins said. “Then they’ll backfill the foundation and that will be most of the dirt work done for the building itself.”
This station, Station No. 6, is one of three new stations approved by voters in April 2019 as part of the 2B First Responder Tax. This is the first station under construction utilizing that tax revenue and is located at Horizon Park — north of 27 and G roads.
The initial earth work included moving a significant amount of dirt, which increased the truck traffic in the area. The city has said trucks will continue to impact traffic as they turn on and off 27 Road. Watkins thanked the surrounding neighbors for their patience during the construction.
“We appreciate the neighborhood support,” Watkins said. “We’ve tried to have really good communication with the neighborhood. Certainly, if there are any questions we’re always open for that.”
The construction is still in the early phases, having only begun in March. Watkins said the project won’t be completed until November, but so far it is on schedule. He said some of the soil conditions have been challenging, but that the city knew that prior to the project.
